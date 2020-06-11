Someone needs this…

“There is no such thing as a negative person in Grief—only a sad, tired, scared, lonely, confused, angry frustrated one.” -MISSCONCEPTIONCOACH.COM

”Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.“ -Jamie Anderson (TheMindJournal.com)

These quotes resonated with me today, I’m not sure why, but I thought I needed to share them incase there is someone out there that really needs them.

I have learned a lot about grief—like most people have—throughout my life. I have lost those I love, I have lost those I never got to meet. I have had the “hollow part of my chest” feel so heavy that I had to clutch my heart and bend over in pure sadness as I sobbed the pain out.

We all handle grief in different ways. None of them are right or wrong, just different. The important thing is to grieve. One must go through the actual act of grieving. All the stages: shock/denial, pain/guilt, anger and bargaining, depression, reflection, and loneliness. When you think that the world as you know it will never be the same as it was, you take a turn and you start to feel better. Then, little by little you feel less pain and hopelessness, and you start to move toward peace.

As painful as it is one must grieve. That energy has to turn into something, if you don’t let it out, and properly move through the stages (in no particular order) that grief will turn into illness that the body must fight off. Let it OUT! And maybe, when you have reached that stage of entering peace, help someone else whose grieving. Turn your pain into POWER.