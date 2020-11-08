Solve ANY Problem While You’re Sleeping!

Are you receiving the important messages your dreams are sharing with you?

How many of life’s opportunities are you missing out on because you aren’t currently interpreting your dreams and learning from the lessons they are trying to reveal to you.

One of the biggest misconceptions most people have is they think their dreams are nothing more than random thoughts the brain uses to process the day.

Nothing could be further from the truth!

The Ancient Egyptians understood the power of dreaming and created rituals to “incubate” their dreams. Dream incubation was a widespread practice where people looked to and programmed their dreams for specific guidance.

Carl Jung, world-renowned psychoanalyst, valued dreams as offering a powerful bridge between the conscious and the unconscious revealing the unconscious wisdom of the individual.

Edgar Cayce, the “sleeping prophet”, was an American mystic and clairvoyant, who believed dreams offer a powerful opportunity to solve any problem.

Dreams are today’s answers to tomorrow’s questions – Edgar Cayce

Whether you believe it is your Subconscious or your Spirit that is speaking to you in your dreams, the REALITY is your dreams can powerfully guide your every decision, opportunity and stage in your personal evolution!

And when you listen to your dreams you can avoid so many PAINFUL life lessons!

It’s like having your own Master Coach and Guru there to guide you every night your head hits the pillow.

The problem is, if you don’t know how to PROGRAM your dreams, or INTERPRET them accurately, you’re missing out on receiving nightly guidance from one of the best life and business partners you could ever have!

Working with your DREAMS is a powerful and effective way to solve ANY problem or challenge

Albert Einstein, discovered the principle of relativity after having a vivid dream.

Paul McCartney, composed the hit song Yesterday in a dream, and

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was inspired by a vivid nightmare

I work with my dreams nightly. If I need to solve a problem, I’ll program my dreams to deliver a solution. I also teach my clients HOW to sharpen their “sixth sense” and harness the power of their dreams in their life and business.

The reality is we all dream EVERY single night (whether you remember them or not). So, why not master this ancient practice?

3 Simple Steps to:-

Program And Interpret Your Dreams So You Can Solve ANY Problem Or Challenge

Step #1: Identify the problem you want to solve

Step # 2 Program your dreams for guidance

It’s important to ask a specific question in relation to the challenge you are working on. Write your question down and place it under your pillow before sleep.

Have a journal, pen, and flashlight ready and record your dreams as you wake. To help me capture those vivid early morning dreams, I voice record them on my phone.

And, when you can’t remember your dreams …

There may be a limiting belief lurking in your psyche. A little detective work can help you uncover the belief. Perhaps you have a belief that dreams are unimportant, or that it takes too much time and effort to remember them. Take time to consider your beliefs on dreaming.

Awareness is powerful, since we can change the things we can see.

If you discover a limiting belief, the next step is to create affirmations to support your new way of thinking. Affirmations can help you reprogram your subconscious to remember your dreams.

I love to dream and easily remember my dreams

I’m open to receiving the powerful messages within my dreams

My dreams allow me to unlock hidden wisdom and potential within me.

Another powerful strategy is to clutter clear your bedroom. Clutter can overwhelm the mind, body and spirit. Remove clutter from under your bed and by your bedside. If possible, have fresh air circulating through your bedroom. Say your affirmations as you tidy-up. Fresh sheets, clean windows, and a tidy space can soothe the mind, body and soul.

Be mindful that alcohol can impair your ability to dream.

Step #3 How to Interpret your dreams

Commitment is essential. The more you work with your dreams, the easier it will become to interpret the messages being sent your way.

Here are some simple steps to guide you:

Go back into your dream and ask the people, animals and objects "Why are you here?" "What do you want me to know?" Be open! Trust the process. The subconscious speaks in metaphors and this detective work can help reveal those messages.

Pay attention to symbols. Do you have a sense of their meaning? Some people use a dream dictionary, but this isn't necessary. Consider what the objects mean to you. If you see an Owl, what does an owl symbolize for you? Go a step further and notice what the owl is doing. If the owl symbolizes wisdom but is wrapped in a blanket, a question to ask might be, "where in my life is my wisdom or knowledge being covered up?." Intuitively you will sense, feel or know the right question to ask.

Do you have a sense of their meaning? Some people use a dream dictionary, but this isn’t necessary. Consider what the objects mean to you. If you see an Owl, what does an owl symbolize for you? Go a step further and notice what the owl is doing. If the owl symbolizes wisdom but is wrapped in a blanket, a question to ask might be, “where in my life is my wisdom or knowledge being covered up?.” Intuitively you will sense, feel or know the right question to ask. The “where in my life” question is powerful! If you are being chased, or feel afraid, ask, “where in my life do I feel afraid or unsafe?.” I remember a dream where I was placing an owl in a complex mechanism to help the owl fly. When I woke, it was obvious what I was doing was silly since the owl could already fly! So, I asked myself, “where in my life am I overcomplicating things?” The answer immediately came to me.

Your dreams are calling on you to pay attention. And, when you work intentionally with your dreams you will receive the guidance you need to solve any problem or challenge.

The next step is to take action. You’ll know when you’re on track because action ALWAYS creates clarity!

Sweet Dreams!