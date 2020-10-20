Social Work Is Vitally Important Today More So Than Ever – Aman Rathee

On one hand, there are people who live their life lavishly. They are not only enjoying the joy of essentials but also have what they want and desire; a luxurious living providing them an extra comfort. On the other hand, there are people who cannot even afford the basic requirements of living. They do not have shelter to live, food to eat, and clothes to wear. People who have extra are living a comfortable and a posh life. While those who have barely the vitals are fighting each day for life. They fail to meet the basic requirements.

Aman Rathee has done noteworthy work in the betterment of conditions around his town, be it rural schools or helping the funding of certain meals of the children. He regularly contributes to a non government organization which works towards educating young children about sanitation, hygiene and health. According to him, the social work that Aman does makes him feel extremely at peace.

Aman says we live in a world full of injustice, and constantly have to tackle pressing and complex issues. Social workers are more needed than ever in our society, but often play a background role. Their impact on society as a whole is often forgotten, and the discipline doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Social workers are dedicated to making actual change at the ground level and help both communities and individuals in need. They help former inmates find a new place in society

“I believe that there is always hope even in times of despair. I have witnessed people experiencing darkness that seems inescapable and I have seen these persons find hope in the hope of others. As I have often stated to few people —’I will hold the hope for you even when you cannot.’ This leads me to believe that support is key to making a huge difference in someone’s life. I also believe that people can change, and that as social workers we often are in the position to guide and to facilitate these changes in someone’s life, when they are ready to undertake this work.

He says when it comes to excelling in any field of work, the experience is the most important factor. The more a student knows and understands, the more they’re able to contribute to the profession. For this reason, the applied experience is at the heart of social work education. It allows students to put the lessons learned in the classroom into practice and helps them understand the importance of social work.

One of my favourite pieces of writing OF ALL TIME sums it up beautifully:

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.” — Marianne Williamson

One of the better ways to help the poor and needy people is to give them a hand up rather than a handout. Giving them moral support, showing heartfelt humility and respect makes them aware that someone really does care about them and trying to improve their condition. By providing them with the opportunities to improve their condition on their own would increase their self-esteem and help them in overcoming barriers they face every day Rathee quoted.