July is Social Wellness Month, and it reminds us that healthy relationships are a vital component of our physical and mental well-being.
“Social wellness involves building healthy, nurturing and supportive relationships as well as fostering a genuine connection with those around you,” according to the University of California, Davis.
Some of the benefits of being social include:
- Reduced stress levels
- A healthier immune system
- Increased self esteem and morale
- Decreased anxiety and depression
Some ideas to maintain an optimal level of social wellness and decrease loneliness include:
- Appreciating your co-workers, friends and family
- Reaching out to someone, you have not connected for in a long time
- Taking a break from work to meet your friends
- Volunteering your time as giving back helps your emotional wellbeing also
- Enjoying a hobby and inviting others
- Taking a walk outdoors and moving your body with others
Prioritizing your overall wellbeing is a necessity, not a luxury and we need to remind ourselves that we are important and deserve the self compassion we are constantly giving to others.