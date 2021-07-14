Friendship

July is Social Wellness Month, and it reminds us that healthy relationships are a vital component of our physical and mental well-being.

“Social wellness involves building healthy, nurturing and supportive relationships as well as fostering a genuine connection with those around you,” according to the University of California, Davis.

Some of the benefits of being social include:

Reduced stress levels

A healthier immune system

Increased self esteem and morale

Decreased anxiety and depression

Some ideas to maintain an optimal level of social wellness and decrease loneliness include:

Appreciating your co-workers, friends and family

Reaching out to someone, you have not connected for in a long time

Taking a break from work to meet your friends

Volunteering your time as giving back helps your emotional wellbeing also

Enjoying a hobby and inviting others

Taking a walk outdoors and moving your body with others

Prioritizing your overall wellbeing is a necessity, not a luxury and we need to remind ourselves that we are important and deserve the self compassion we are constantly giving to others.