Social Wellness

July is Social Wellness Month, and it reminds us that healthy relationships are a vital component of our physical and mental well-being.

Friendship

“Social wellness involves building healthy, nurturing and supportive relationships as well as fostering a genuine connection with those around you,” according to the University of California, Davis.

Some of the benefits of being social include:

  • Reduced stress levels
  • A healthier immune system
  • Increased self esteem and morale
  • Decreased anxiety and depression

Some ideas to maintain an optimal level of social wellness and decrease loneliness include:

  • Appreciating your co-workers, friends and family
  • Reaching out to someone, you have not connected for in a long time
  • Taking a break from work to meet your friends
  • Volunteering your time as giving back helps your emotional wellbeing also
  • Enjoying a hobby and inviting others
  • Taking a walk outdoors and moving your body with others

Prioritizing your overall wellbeing is a necessity, not a luxury and we need to remind ourselves that we are important and deserve the self compassion we are constantly giving to others.

    Hajra Jaffer, Health and wellbeing Coach MS RYT at New York Presbyterian Hospital

    Spreading wellness is my passion! My favorite quote that I try to live by is
    “ Smile, breathe and go slow” Thich Nhat Hanh.
    As an Integrative Health and wellbeing Coach at NewYork-Presbyterian, I work with a team to engage our employees on all aspects of their health and wellbeing.

    My goal is to empower, inspire and encourage all employees in reaching their optimal wellbeing.

    I also teach Nutrition at Hunter College, as Nutrition education is a topic I feel strongly about.
    I enjoy practicing and teaching yoga to calm my mind and body.

