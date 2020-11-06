Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Social Media Stories

Do you think each social media platform can have stories that will be impactful and impressive?

Facebook and Instagram have had stories for quite some time and it’s very effective. It’s best if you create weekly themes so that it will attract your audience. You can add stickers, GIFs, fonts, filters, text, polls, emojis, music, questions, video clips, and much more. These platforms are always making improvements.

Now recently, LinkedIn has added stories to its platform. It doesn’t have the same features as Facebook does, and not as many individuals have been using them. It seems they are trying to humanize the professional side of this network. It used to be just a resume platform, back when it was originally created. However, that is not the case anymore!

Now, one major point that all stories have in common is that you only have 24 hours to make an impression. So, your timing needs to be spot on to have a good rapport with your audience. Just as if you were an author engaging with your reader. It’s all about effective marketing!!!

So, what you need to do is stay on brand and provide value to your audience to increase engagements. Show people what’s happening behind the scenes in your daily life. Taking this even further, you can use the curtain strategy to give your connections some insight into your process. Your brand is part of you, but is also strategic. Being authentic in your stories is essential! Be honest and that will help you write your story successfully!

So, what will you share for your story today? What tone do you want to express, or what link do you want to share?

    Sarah Curcio, Marketing Manager to Coaches and Coach to Virtual Assistants at Sarah’s Social Strategy

    I help coaches make their marketing magnificent, and I coach virtual assistants on discovering their niche. I’m a #1 Best Selling Amazon Author. Plus, I’ve been featured in the Journal of Gluten Sensitivity and Moms of Business.
