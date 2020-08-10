Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Social Distancing Is Tough on Kids: How Social-Emotional Learning Can Help

COVID-19 has been extra hard on kids due to a lack of socialization. Here’s how social-emotional learning can help them continue their growth.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Coronavirus Outbreak. Lockdown and school closures. Schoolgirl watching online education class, happy talking with teacher on the internet at home. COVID-19 pandemic forces children online learning.
Coronavirus Outbreak. Lockdown and school closures. Schoolgirl watching online education class, happy talking with teacher on the internet at home. COVID-19 pandemic forces children online learning.

In mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world, young people everywhere experienced abrupt, unprecedented loss: loss of normalcy, social interactions, and in-person learning opportunities. Youth were required to give up their favorite pastimes, such as playing sports and taking music lessons. They were forced to trade in dynamic learning opportunities for pre-recorded content delivered via a computer screen. The COVID-19 pandemic has created collective hardships for children and adolescents.

By nature, children are social beings. They form their own identities through healthy social interactions with peers, teachers, and family members. Although social distancing is extremely important for public health reasons, it can easily contribute to poor mental health and academic outcomes for young people.

Now more than ever before, social-emotional learning is critical to healthy development and positive outcomes for children and adolescents. Social-emotional learning refers to the way in which children understand and process their feelings and emotions, form healthy social connections, develop empathy for others, and make responsible decisions. Here are a few ways in which social-emotional learning can help the youth succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond:

Social-emotional learning helps children and adolescents better understand and regulate their emotions, including negative emotions that naturally result from the pandemic.

Even healthy, well-adjusted adults struggle to manage emotions, including anxiety, uncertainty, anger, and grief. As challenging as 2020 has been for many adults, it has been doubly stressful and confusing for children. Social-emotional learning can support young people in actively processing their feelings, leading to healthier long-term emotional outcomes.

Social-emotional learning supports young people in building and maintaining healthy peer relationships, which is especially critical during a time of social distancing.

Positive interactions with peers are crucial for social development, yet the pandemic has stunted this growth opportunity for many young people. When effectively facilitated through a virtual learning platform, like videoconferencing software, social-emotional learning curriculums can have a tremendous positive impact on children’s social interactions and sense of peer connection.

Social-emotional learning gives young people a sense of autonomy and helps them build an entrepreneurial spirit, which is critical when navigating the pandemic.

Developing a unique purpose, passion, and vision are essential to developing grit and determination. This helps young people face their fears and move confidently, even into an uncertain future.

Social-emotional learning supports academic achievement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unusual academic challenges for young learners. Many Massachusetts students have expressed concern with the lack of consistent interaction with teachers, learning packets that often equate with “busy work,” and a lack of dynamic in-person learning opportunities, such as science labs and other kinesthetic learning options. Social-emotional learning supports students in developing deeper self-awareness and encourages them to unlock their untapped strengths. This allows young people to increase academic achievement regardless of their learning environment, be it virtual, in person, or both.

Social-emotional learning content can be successfully delivered in a virtual space.

In fact, some curriculums, such as Empowering Confident Youth, were written with virtual learning accommodations in mind and are designed to have a profound impact on learners. Empowering Confident Youth was developed by Jean Paul Paulynice, a Massachusetts resident, Forbes-featured, Book Award Winner, best-selling author, and education advocate.

The 2020–2021 school year will extend unprecedented challenges to Massachusetts students and staff members alike. Despite the challenging times that we are all living through, there are critical interventions available that are designed to support the emotional, social, and academic well-being of young people during this time. Now more than ever before, social-emotional learning is critical for positive student outcomes.

JEAN PAUL PAULYNICE, MBA, Best Selling Author, Founder & CEO at Empowering Confident Youth

Business Strategist, Motivational coach, Education Advocate, and author of From Idea to Reality, featured as @Forbes best book for #startups & #entrepreneurs

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

8 Ways to Support the Mental Health of Children and Teens During the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Azizi Marshall
GaudiLab / Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Is COVID-19 the Tipping Point for Mitigating the Mental Health Crisis?

by Brittany N. Rudd, Ph.D., Rinad Beidas, Ph.D.
Community//

The paradox of Social Distancing – Why it is important?

by Scott Autten

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.