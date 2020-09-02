Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Snap, Crackle, and Whop

“I see you, I hear you I value you.”

By
I see the light in the darkness text in letter board

“If we want to bring about real change, then the choice isn’t between protest and politics.
We have to do both.”

— Barack Obama

What a week it’s been.

My heart goes out to George Floyd, his family and those who’ve suffered (and continue to suffer).

As I watched pain on both sides erupt and scorch—from protesting to pillaging, to raiding and ransacking. . . I wondered how this justifiable anger seethed and smoldered daily within their own individual lives, or their families.

Some say memory is in our DNA. . .as we practice anger, hatred, revenge it leaves indelible marks not only in our cells but also lays seeds for those in our future.

Our unequal approach to keeping law and order has left a gaping gash.

The cracks in the mirror of social cohesion have always been there –starting from early slave patrols to unlawful surveillance of civil rights advocates.

The cracks continued to slide and spider under the weight of each wrongful criminalization of people of color.

From Sacramento to Selma, Ferguson to Floyd, we’ve separated and splintered and finally snapped, fatally fractured by the use of unjust force.

The places and times may be different, but the crush of these ongoing tragedies are the same.

But I believe.

I believe:
we have the power to make change happen.

I believe:
we all have a role to play.

as community champion
as our country’s changers

Stand up to subtle forms of discrimination.
Eradicate everyday racism.

Mobilize, organize, electoralize.

Mobillze proper policing practices.
Organize innovative ideas and rethink public safety.
Electoralize ballots for the right candidates who’ll not only talk but act on reform.

We need to work in our communities at all levels to realize a shared vision of safety that includes all and lifts up those most affected by pernicious police practices.

Let’s fix this. #UntilWeAllWin

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

