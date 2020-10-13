SLEEPY SHEEPY

In these streams I’m dying every time

Logic in the kaleidoscope of my mind

No direction, run reason or rhyme

Always looking, yet I never find

An answer never had to ever been mine

Chasing visions down the rabbit hole

Making sense of where to go

Drink the red pill from the bowl

Go here and there, to and fro

Mad hatter start, begin to grow

Circling insanity, sharp edges in mind

The trap within reason or rhyme

Forever looking, to never find

Blasphemy within my open treason

Set logic free, it’s open season

Katherine Tran

Are you asleep?