SLEEPY SHEEPY

In these streams I’m dying every time
Logic in the kaleidoscope of my mind
No direction, run reason or rhyme
Always looking, yet I never find
An answer never had to ever been mine
Chasing visions down the rabbit hole
Making sense of where to go
Drink the red pill from the bowl
Go here and there, to and fro
Mad hatter start, begin to grow
Circling insanity, sharp edges in mind
The trap within reason or rhyme
Forever looking, to never find
Blasphemy within my open treason
Set logic free, it’s open season
Katherine Tran
Are you asleep?