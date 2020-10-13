Contributor Log In/Sign Up
SLEEPY SHEEPY

By

In these streams I’m dying every time
Logic in the kaleidoscope of my mind
No direction, run reason or rhyme
Always looking, yet I never find
An answer never had to ever been mine

Chasing visions down the rabbit hole
Making sense of where to go
Drink the red pill from the bowl
Go here and there, to and fro
Mad hatter start, begin to grow

Circling insanity, sharp edges in mind
The trap within reason or rhyme
Forever looking, to never find
Blasphemy within my open treason
Set logic free, it’s open season

Katherine Tran

Are you asleep?

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Queen at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

