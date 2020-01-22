Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Skills of the Future – Upskilling and Reskilling to Stand Out When Entering the Workforce

Do you remember transitioning from school to work? Were you prepared with the skills to write a resume and discuss your strengths and weaknesses in an interview? Did you know how to prioritize your commitments and deliver as expected of you? Work and school environments do not parallel each other and a phase of adapting is often necessary. Still, once you have a job, you can relax. Or can you?

Industries have changed, jobs have changed, workplace collaboration and innovation has changed.

Have you given any thought to the skills you need to upskill and re-skill on? Now is the time to take an accurate assessment of what worked well in the past, and what will help you be more effective as a leader in the future.

Regardless of whether you are an entry-level employee or seasoned professional, you might want to familiarize yourself with reskilling and upskilling.

Upskilling is the process of upgrading the skills of an employee working at a particular job. The initiation for upskilling may originate with the employee or the employee. An employer might require additional on-the-job training and provide it (or reimburse employees for training elsewhere), or an employee might anticipate the increasing need for a particular skill within the workplace and take it upon herself to advance such skills.

Reskilling is recognizing or consciously obtaining new skills in preparation for a new type of work or a changing workforce. Reskilling is advancing skills to maintain relevance. Plain and simple.

HR technologist states, “It is a common misconception that training is limited only to the early years of one’s career and that other skills can be picked up on the job…By 2020 approximately 80% of all job roles will require digital competencies–yet only a fraction of the current workforce is currently digitally native.” It’s not only technology in demand. The author continues to insist that “soft skills”–namely creativity–are also in high demand.

This means that employees are and will continue to be expected to demonstrate knowledgeability in technology and creative thinking. What a combination! In my work, I can tell you for sure that logical thinking and creative thinking don’t normally go hand in hand. Is this an impossible goal to reach? I don’t think so. The key is diversifying your teams so that you have the total sum of skills needed to remain competitive and productive. Cross-cultural communication, varied experience, and innovation are valued along with advanced digital literacy.

With upskilling and reskilling in mind, it is advantageous for employees to think experientially–about travel for example. I recently traveled to the Middle East and West Africa. Simply the act of travel if you do it with an open mind requires you to expand your thinking about the way things are typically and normally done. You naturally get exposed to new ideas and ways of being if your mind is primed for this type of experience.

If you can, travel with a purpose and step outside of the comfort box.

So let’s hear it. Have you implemented upskilling or reskilling in your profession?

Need someone to help you think this through? Contact me for training workshops or keynote speaking.

Monique Russell, Executive Communications Coach

Hailing from the beautiful islands of The Bahamas, Monique Russell, MSC is an International Inspirational Teacher, and Executive Communications Coach based in Atlanta, GA who believes in leadership from the inside out. Monique is the founder and managing partner of Clear Communications Solutions, LLC, where she teaches effective communication strategies to leaders in a variety of business and government sectors.

She’s taught thousands of leaders globally in Interpersonal and Intrapersonal Communications, shared the international speaking stage with icons such as Lisa Nichols, and has consulted for government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control, OSHA and for fortune 100 companies such as Verizon, Intel, and Equifax. She has worked with several institutions of higher education in the areas of diversity, cultural sensitivity, public speaking, and communications with an emphasis on Emotional Intelligence. 

Monique has shared her leadership expertise to local Chambers of Commerce, national associations such as the Society of Human Resource Managers, National Headstart Association, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, school groups, and faith-based organizations. Because of her background, she is a frequently sought after guest on business, local and international radio shows, and she's been quoted and featured in publications as a subject matter expert in the areas of leadership and effective communications in the United States, United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Namibia, and Jamaica to name a few.

Monique's civic involvement includes serving as a board Advisor for non-profit groups, co-founding a Tedx afterschool club which is broadcast globally on TED.com, sponsoring anti-bullying campaigns in the Caribbean, and facilitating programs at Junior Achievement, YearUp Atlanta, Dress for Success International among others. She is the founder and host of a Forbes recommended leadership conference, founder of the Clear Communication Online Institute; and an advisory board member of Leadercast, the world’s largest one-day leadership conference.

Despite the credentials and success, through the journey of life, Monique lost her confidence but reclaimed it through a series of empowering exercises and resources.  It is because of her multi-dimensional experiences that her teachings on how to communicate confidently from the inside out are very effective. Monique earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism, and two Masters of Science degrees in Public Relations and Advertising. She is a Certified Life Coach and DiSC facilitator. Monique is married with two boys, loves the beach, sushi, dancing and reading.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

