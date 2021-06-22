Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sizzling Summer Reads: Feel ALL Your Feelings

I love books. I have loved them my entire life but during COVID books felt like even more of a lifeline: a way to escape into another world and not be worried about all of the uncertainty. It felt like we all pressed pause on our lives during quarantine and there were many great losses […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I love books. I have loved them my entire life but during COVID books felt like even more of a lifeline: a way to escape into another world and not be worried about all of the uncertainty. It felt like we all pressed pause on our lives during quarantine and there were many great losses from death of a loved one, the end of a company, missing graduation, birthdays, weddings, the birth of a baby and so many more. Now that things are re-opening in California and in other places, how do we press play again on our lives?

During this prolonged pause, I spent 450 days in Los Angeles, the longest I have ever been in one place. How do we begin again? What do we want to keep that we learned about ourselves during this challenging and uncertain time? What have we gotten rid of? What is most important to our lives?

These sizzling summer reads all made me feel like I could not put them down as well as reminded me about the importance of having a village of people who believe in you.

500

THE SECRET KEEPER OF JAIPUR

When I started Alka Joshi’s first book, THE HENNA ARTIST, I was immediately enthralled. I felt like I was back in India. I know so many others agreed with me as it was a New York Times Bestseller as well as a Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine Book Club pick.

I was waiting for her second book, THE SECRET KEEPER OF JAIPUR, which honestly I enjoyed even more because I already knew some of the characters like Lakshmi and Malik. Following along in their stories and meeting their new friends was a gift during the loneliness of COVID. “Books contain magic,” and as each part of the adventure unfolded with Ravi Singh, gold jewelry and the Royal Jewel Cinema, I had to keep reading to figure out what would happen next.

I interviewed Alka and we talked about how Lakshmi, was inspired by her mother, Sudha Latika Joshi. She wanted to create another life for her. Thank you Alka for sharing your marvelous imagination with all of us.

Lisa Niver at Amazon Books with THE HENNA ARTIST

BLUSH

Jamie Brenner’s BLUSH reminded me of when I first read Jackie Collins and Judith Krantz years ago. She brings back these books with their heroines who inspire three generations of women in her novel who have been dismissed by the men in the family at their vineyard in Cutchogue, New York.

They re-create a book club which helps them start to find their strength and shed their secrets so they can discover what truly matters. Sadie is a college student who is missing all the deadlines for her thesis and maybe the point, she is told “the purpose of this time of your life is to push yourself. Get out of your comfort zone. Dig deep.” Her mother, Leah, wanted to run the winery but her father picked her disinterested brother so she ended up in the city with a cheese shop. And Leah’s mother, Vivian, has been pushed to the edge. Can the women of the family find the courage of Lucky Santangelo and change their fates? While I was reading, I felt like I could smell the bud break and could not wait to drink wine and discuss this book with friends!

FALLING

T.J. Newman’s FALLING is a completely wild ride. During a time when I had not been flying at all, I was mesmerized with what might happen in this story. When I read, “We’re just working through the cards life dealt us. So putting you in this position—It’s about the choice,” I had no idea what would happen, but I felt terrified. However, it says in the book, ““It’s okay to be scared,” and I was. I cannot wait for the movie from Universal Pictures and Newman is already at work on a second book.

At one point, I could not decide if I should keep reading because I was so nervous about what would happen next. I knew I would never sleep if I did not stay up and discover the next twist and turn. As each piece in the puzzle was revealed, I was surprised. This book is written with details that only a flight attendant would know. I agree that this book is Speed at 35,000 feet. Run, don’t walk, to get your copy and then buckle up with Bill!

CLEO McDOUGAL REGRETS NOTHING

Allison Winn Scotch’s book, Cleo McDougal Regrets Nothing, made me laugh out loud as well as be so sad for when your life is in turmoil and you blame yourself for all your choices. Maybe they seemed right in the moment but then the next day or next decade you think, did I really do that? Did I really leave these bread crumbs all along to blow up my life like this? Maybe you never had that happen but either way, you will enjoy this story as it unfolds with best friends, former best friends, teens who know how to date with flexibility that adults wish they understood and politics. Whether it is personal or in Washington DC, we have to deal with finding a way to get some people on our side and live with or resolve our regrets.

While this book arrived as the world shut down for COVID, it does suggest a plan for a way back to ourselves. Have you been considering if you can go home again? And who hurt you and how you hurt yourself and others? Maybe Cleo– who regrets nothing–can offer you a path of ONLY FORWARD!

WISH YOU WERE HERE

When people wonder in twenty years or two hundred years, what was it like to live in NYC in the eye of the tornado called COVID19, they will pick up this book and know. My favorite part was how I was transported to the Galapagos which was my last trip before the pandemic shutdown. It felt like enchantment for the character in the book and for my memory. Being reminded of the beautiful islands and creatures I saw like the blue footed booby made me happy and hopeful that one day I will travel again. Picoult always makes us think about our choices and if we need to change our minds. Pre-order this one as your favorite Fall read!

Did you read THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS? One of my all time favorites!

    Lisa Niver, Lisa Niver is a travel journalist and on-camera host who has explored 101 countries. Find her on KTLA TV or her We Said Go Travel videos with over 1.3 million views at We Said Go Travel

    Lisa Ellen Niver, M.A. Education, is a science teacher and is an award-winning travel expert who has explored 101 countries and six continents. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, she worked on cruise ships for seven years and backpacked for three years in Asia. You can find her talking travel at KTLA TV and in her We Said Go Travel videos with over 1.3 million views on her YouTube channel. As a journalist, Niver has interviewed an Olympic swimmer and numerous bestselling authors and has been invited to both the Oscars and the United Nations. She is the founder of We Said Go Travel which is read in 235 countries and was named #3 on Rise Global’s top 1,000 Travel Blogs. She was named both a Top 10 Travel Influencer and a Top 50 Female Influencer for 2021 by Afluencer and is the Social Media Manager for the Los Angeles Press Club.  She has been nominated for the inaugural Forbes 50 over 50/Know Your Value list due out in Summer 2021. She has hosted Facebook Live for USA Today 10best and has more than 150,000 followers across social media. Niver is a judge for the Gracies Awards for the Alliance of Women in Media and has also run 15 travel competitions publishing over 2,500 writers and photographers from 75 countries on We Said Go Travel. 

    For her print and digital stories as well as her television segments, she has been awarded two Southern California Journalism Awards and two National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. From 2017 to 2021 in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won four times for her broadcast television segments, print and digital articles. Niver won in 2021 as Book Critic and in 2019 for one of her KTLA TV segments NAEJ (National Arts and Entertainment Journalism) award. Niver won an award for her print magazine article for Hemispheres Magazine for United Airlines in the 2020 Southern California Journalism Awards and a 2017 Southern California Journalism Award for her print story for the Jewish Journal.

    Niver has written for National Geographic, USA Today 10best, TODAY, Teen Vogue, POPSUGAR, Ms. Magazine, Luxury Magazine, Smithsonian, Sierra Club, Saturday Evening Post, AARP, American Airways, Delta Sky, En Route (Air Canada), Hemispheres, Jewish Journal, Myanmar Times, Robb Report, Scuba Diver Life, Ski Utah, Trivago, Undomesticated, Wharton Magazine and Yahoo. She is writing a book, “Brave(ish): It's All About Perspective 50 Adventures Before 50,” about her most recent travels and insights. When she's not SCUBA diving or in her art studio making ceramics, she's helping people find their next dream trip. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Writing and Rewriting during COVID with Alka Joshi

    by Lisa Niver
    Community//

    “Stay Present.” With Beau Henderson & Anthony Nave

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    Shari Alyse: “I learned that I was part of the entrepreneurial hustle culture”

    by Phil La Duke
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.