Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Six Words to Live By

  We all need a maxim to live by – a short and sweet sentence that encapsulates what we do and why we do it. For me, I have a simple six word maxim that underlines everything I do: Freedom & Responsibility; Goodness & Mercy; Perseverance & Achievement. These words were espoused to me by […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

 

We all need a maxim to live by – a short and sweet sentence that encapsulates what we do and why we do it. For me, I have a simple six word maxim that underlines everything I do: Freedom & Responsibility; Goodness & Mercy; Perseverance & Achievement.

These words were espoused to me by my friend Carl Tannenbaum, and they fascinated me as soon as I heard them. Carl told me that his principal, Doctor Dehuff at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, championed those words to every student that went through Poly.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute is a STEM school that specializes in advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It has a long history dating back to 1883, and it’s still at the cutting edge of the field nearly 140 years later. In 2019, Newsweek ranked Baltimore Polytechnic Institute 36th out of 5,000 STEM schools across the United States.[i]

I went to St. Andrews, located in Potomac, MD. It’s a good school with notable alumni including Barron Trump, Kate Siegel, Steven Levenson and Pierre Omidyar, but it’s not a ranked magnet school. I always wondered what type of special education the brainiacs at the magnet schools were privy to, and I think their maxim gives us a good idea.

Freedom & Responsibility; Goodness & Mercy; Perseverance & Achievement


I started to ask myself what these words meant to me and realized that I could apply the maxim to literally anything. It’s a framework for life, and if you couple this six-word maxim with self-discipline, your self-esteem will increase. I know mine has.

Even more importantly, focusing on this maxim has helped me to ensure that I’m continually developing myself. At the same time, it keeps me grounded in terms of my behavior and how I conduct my life.

Freedom & Responsibility


In America, we have the inalienable right of freedom of assembly. Though we possess the right to gather, we bear the responsibility of doing it peacefully. Moreover, we bear the responsibility to not impinge on the rights of other people to assemble conflict-free.

I have the freedom to take my dog for a walk, but I have the responsibility to clean her poop and to ensure that she behaves appropriately to fellow walkers. I also have the freedom to listen to loud music at home, as well as a responsibility not to disturb my neighbors.

When you’re dealing with freedom and responsibility, you need to strike a balance between the two extremes. If you have too much freedom then you won’t have time to adhere to your responsibilities, and if you have too much responsibility then you’re not able to be free. Aim for a happy balance.

Goodness & Mercy

There’s a story about Napoleon Bonaparte that’s always stuck with me. A girl begged Napoleon for mercy for her father. Napoleon said that her father was guilty and deserved death. She replied that she was asking for mercy, not justice. The argument worked, and Napoleon’s sense of goodness pushed him to free the father.

If you’re providing care for an elder, you do so out of respect and the goodness in your heart. If the senior tells you that they don’t need your help and that they can cope on their own, you could argue with them, or you could accept what they say and provide a merciful exit from the conversation.

When you’re driving your car and someone cuts you off, instead of getting angry, honking the horn and flicking the finger, show goodness and mercy by being patient with the offending driver. Your goodness and mercy alleviate potential road rage, improve safety and set you up for a more pleasant day.

Achievement & Perseverance

This comes down to working through the suffering to reach achievement through perseverance, no matter how big or small the goal is. An example of this would be a promising young athlete who ruptures their hamstring. They’d focus on rehab, treatment, training and practice to get back on the playing field and could eventually end up going pro.

Another example could be struggling with your finances or living in a dysfunctional household but persevering to create a cashflow stream so you can become independent. This could involve starting your own business, learning new skills to manifest a new career or investing cash and achieving a positive return on investment (ROI).

Perhaps you suffer from a mental illness and are sometimes guilty of self-sabotage despite a desire to be healthy. In spite of this obstacle, you can still search for the right physician and adopt cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other techniques to improve your mental health and take back control.

What’s next?


You might be wondering what happened to Carl after going to Poly and embracing the six words. He ended up teaching the smartest of the smart at the Naval Academy for the Trident Scholars.

His maxim formed a part of the curriculum, and Carl says that the world would be much improved if people adopted it. I agree with him, and though I never went to the Naval Academy or Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, I think that they’re words to live by, which is why I’ve made the maxim an important part of my personal and professional life. I hope you’ll do the same too.

Author Bio


Pichi Bellingrath McClure is a resilience expert. She helps people strengthen their personal leadership and overcome the impossible through her content, tools, and strategies. Subscribe to her biweekly Resilience Tips and follow her on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

[i] “The Top 500 STEM High Schools”. Newsweek. November 8, 2019. Retrieved November 16, 2019.

    Pichi Bellingrath McClure, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker at Pichi LLC

    Pichi Bellingrath McClure is a nationally recognized motivational keynote speaker, Forbes contributor, and author who writes on self-help and prosperity. She helps people transform their adversity and challenges into personal development breakthroughs. Pichi’s inspirational story takes audiences on a transformative journey to build courage and achieve the impossible. 

    Pichi delivers her talks in a tactical way so that her audience not only leaves empowered, but also has the tools and strategies to implement going forward. Her methods to conquering roadblocks are unique yet simple and practical, transmuting people into self-driven leaders. Pichi helps her audience achieve peak performance in both their personal and professional lives.

    Pichi Bellingrath McClure comes from a long line of entrepreneurs. Her family founded the Coca-Cola bottling company in the late 1800’s. Though there are many heirs, Pichi coins herself “the penniless Coca-Cola heiress” as she was disinherited. But, that is not stopping her from making an indelible footprint before she leaves.

    Subscribe to her biweekly Resilience Tips and follow her on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Senator Francis “Frank” Kelly Jr.: “Money should not be your priority”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    “Live the Life you’ve always dreamed of.” With Penny Bauder & Dr. Adrienne Starks

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Forget “Balance.” The Secret to Happiness is Alignment.

    by Vernā Myers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.