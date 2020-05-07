Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sit Back. And Settle In.

Learning to settle in to what I have control of, and leaving the rest to possibility.

By

How are you? 

That’s a question that has me answering from so many different perspectives recently.

How am I as a mom. As a business owner. As a human being living through an unprecedented global pandemic affecting all aspects of all of our lives. And even with the plethora of information out there to help us work through this time, so we can figure out how we are doing, nobody has the answer. Because none of us have faced this before – and certainly nobody knows the answer for you. Coming to that understanding, I decided to … 

Sit back and and settle in. 

In the first weeks of this, I was in awe of my colleagues who swiftly shifted their offerings to virtual trainings; almost magically overnight. I realize that most had to – to keep the lights on and people employed. I felt a strong sense of missing out, and the need to ‘catch up’ and change my live trainings into a virtual model. But in the end I didn’t make the switch. Mainly because … 

I didn’t want to. (and I do realize that is a luxury)

My work in Leadership and Team Development training through creativity was intentionally built for live, in-person training. And it will remain that way. And when we are all let out of our houses and gathering again – we’ll meet again. 

So I sat back, settled in to the work I could do, while focusing on (not very successfully) homeschooling a 7-year old. 

And in the slowness of settling in … an opportunity for a new offering appeared. One that helps meet client needs, and also allows me to collaborate with, and feature some of the best facilitators I know. 

A request from a client presented an opportunity that made sense to me, for them, for now. So I wrote a proposal – that has evolved into an offering, intended to give companies a customizable & reasonable solution to continue professional development as most their teams work from home.  

I have partnered with a group of creative facilitators in this LIVE VIRTUAL LEARN LAB SERIES to address the needs of people who are all collectively – figuring this out. And since that includes all of us – these learn labs are one part information sharing and three parts interaction and discussion. The sessions are designed by each facilitator to develop skillsets and mindset that will help us in our present environment and beyond! 

And unlike most launches I have done in the past, I am just putting this one out there for people who need it – to find it. No metrics, no KPIs, just purpose and intention.

Sitting back and settling into what I can do.

    Van Lai-DuMone, Founder of worksmart, Disrupting Traditional Corporate Training Through Creativity | Keynote Speaker I Certified LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® Facilitator | www.worksmartadvantage.com at worksmart

    Van actively works to rewrite the way we apply creativity in the workplace, instilling brave thinking in clients who are willing to disrupt traditional training methods. As the founder of worksmart, a progressive team and leadership development company; Van proposes that we are all innately curious and creative therefore good ideas can come from any level of an organization, and by cultivating idea sharing in the workplace, everyone has a chance to have their voice heard. And when that happens - company culture, performance, and innovation can skyrocket!

    She studied Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara and earned her MBA from Pepperdine University. With over 15 years of corporate and start-up experience, Her clients include game changers such as Google, LinkedIn, and MeUndies.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.