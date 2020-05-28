Sisters Are The Second Version of Mother

“Why are you always following me?” “I don’t like you!” “Give me my doll, or I am not going to play with you.” These are what my sister and I used to say when we were very young. We used to fight each other and cry.

A best friend is a gift in life, but sister shares an unmatched bond. Even when the world seems like it’s working against you, your sister is always there for you to fall back on. She’s watched you grow up, been the primary witness to your awkward stage, and been there for all your triumphs. Sisters are bound together by family and are stuck with each other for life. It’s not a given that your sister will turn out to be your best friend, but when it does happen, consider yourself very lucky.

Looking back, I think about all the memories we have shared together, all of the moments that we experienced hand-in-hand, and all of the ways I am beyond lucky to have her as a constant in my life.

She’s not just my sister. She is the one person who truly just gets me. I think about how grateful I am to have her unique perspective on situations. I think about how I can talk to her about family stuff and know that she gets it better than anyone else.

Reasons your sister hits the top of your best friends list

She’s someone you can confide in about family matters. She already understands and knows the pain. She’ll be there no matter what—even if the two of you were just in a fight yesterday. She’s known you longer than anyone else. She doesn’t judge you because she knows what you’ve been through. You don’t have to try to make her understand where you’re coming from, she just knows. If she’s older, she can walk you through her mistakes so you don’t have to make them as well. You have a weird shared history of family events that only the two of you will ever understand. Thus, when certain family members are discussed, you just have to give each other a ‘look’ that instantly communicates how you feel about them. Actually, you have a ‘look’ for most things in life. She’s there when you need support. She’s there when you think you don’t need support (but she knows that you do). She knows when you need advice and when you just need someone to listen. The inside jokes with your sister are always the best.

She was there before you asked her to be. You didn’t seek each other out; the universe gifted her to you. It’s for these very reasons that sisters aren’t always best friends. Sometimes, they’re not friends at all. Sometimes, their closeness drifts in or out with age.

I know that I can talk to her about my personal stuff and know that she gets me better than anyone else. She is the one person who always comes through with the most genuine advice. She always tells it like it is, even if I don’t want to hear it.

She’s not just my sister. She is the one who always has my best interests at heart. She’s not just my sister. She is my shoulder to cry on. She is my late-night phone call. She is the one that I seek out to talk about my irrational fears without fear of being judged. She is the one who knows my every weakness, my every flaw, and every good or bad decision I have ever made. You’re constantly in awe of her. You are her number-one fan and support everything she does like crazy.

You are so proud that she’s your sister that you want to scream it from the rooftops. Your sister means more to you than almost anyone, and if someone hurts her, you feel personally offended and will literally attack him or her and/or ruin his or her life. he knows all of my stories, she has heard them over and over again. She has practically lived them with me.

She’s not just my sister. She’s the one who finishes my sentences. She’s the one who shares the same mannerisms as me. She is the one who inspires me to push the limits and go for my dreams. She is the one who knows my every quirk and every take-out order. Despite your differences, you and your sister live by the same moral code.

You trust her judgment . But, neither of you is perfect, and you call each other out on your faults. You inspire each other to be better people. She knows me and loves me for who I truly am and has never once made me feel like I needed to change. She is supportive of my dreams with the same vigor that she has for her own ambitions.

She is a fiercely empowering role model and never ceases to amaze me with her awesomeness.

Conclusion

So, I just wanted a chance to remind her. To tell her that she has made a profound impact on who I am. Because I know sometimes, we can take our sisters for granted. So, just in case I haven’t told you lately.