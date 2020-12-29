Simple Ways To Be More Presentable And Confident

Most people at some time in their life go through bouts of feeling down or not confident. This is a normal feeling especially with so many different things going on in the world and so many hormones raging through our bodies. It is important to keep in mind that these overwhelming feelings are normal and there are ways to help combat it and feel better. Below are just a few tips on how to be more presentable and feel more confident especially during those times where it may seem like a struggle.

Clean Fitted Clothes

One of the key things you can do to look more presentable is to wear clean and fitted clothes. Clothes that are fitted instead of baggy not only add some contour and dimension to the body but they can also make you feel more confident and comfortable. Instead of always throwing on a pair of sweats or jeans every now put on a nice dress or sweater even if you’re only headed out to the store or supermarket. Dressing better will make you feel better and will also make you look better.

Nourish Your Hair

At first, this might sound funny, but it’s incredibly important. The food you eat impacts your hair. If you’re eating ramen every night, your hair will become brittle, dull, and full of split ends. You need to be conscious of what you’re eating and how it reflects back on how your hair will look. You should be eating lots of fruits and vegetables every day. Look up what does grape seed extract do to find out just how fruit can help the health of your hair. Try to include a serving of fruits and vegetables in every meal that you eat and do your best to avoid heavy and “dirty” meats like red meats. If you’re going to eat meat in your diet, stick to fish and poultry. Never eat anything taller than your forearm if you’re interested in keeping your hair as healthy as possible

Massage

A massage is not only a great relaxation tool but can also help to boost your mood and confidence. Feeling relaxed and comfortable can also help your mind to feel relaxed and comfortable. Nowadays there are a variety of different massages to choose from and many even come at a very affordable rate. For more information on the different types of massages and what they do for the body, be sure to do some research to find out what’s best for you.

Makeover

Getting a makeover is a fun and unique way to help boost your mood as well as your confidence. A makeover does not have to include tons of lengthy routines and products or a lot of cash. A makeover can simply mean a new lip gloss, a manicure, or even just a new outfit. Anything that helps you to break out of your usual comfort zone can help boost your confidence.

Hot Bath

Taking a hot bath or hot shower is another great way to boost your confidence. After a long hot relaxing bath skin looks more refreshed and hydrated which helps it to look better and more supple. Spend 20 or 30 minutes every few days in a nice hot bath. For an added benefit try lighting a few candles or mixing in some delicious fragrant bath bombs.

Teeth Whitening

Many people underestimate how much your teeth can affect your overall look. Having a bright white smile can not only make you look better but also make you feel more confident. Experts recommend at least one teeth whitening or cleaning a year with some even recommending it more often. To keep up in between whitening and cleaning brush with a whitening toothpaste and even try rinsing with a whitening mouthwash.

Smile

Although smiling may seem like a very simple tip it is one of the best things you can do to exude confidence. Smiling naturally sends off positive vibes to others and helps you to look more presentable to those around you.

Overall there are many different things you can do to look more presentable and feel more confident. Doing small things to care for your mind and body such as showering, getting a manicure and even just brushing your teeth can help boost your confidence and overall look.