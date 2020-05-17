Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Simple Crafts by a 6 years old girl

A Creative Craft idea from a 6 years old girl

By

Simple Crafts

A 6 years old girl will do a hat from papers, a creative way to re-use stuff to help in sustainability.

Hassan Yassine

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Spark Imaginative Play

by Dr. Gail Gross
Community//

Penny Bauder: “I believe that being uncomfortable is a requirement for growth”

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Two children on wooden raft catching fish with a colorful net in a river and playing with water on hot summer day. Outdoor fun and adventure for kids. Boy and girl in toy boat. Sailor role game.
Community//

The Importance of Imaginative Play

by Dr. Gail Gross

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.