Signs your Manifestation is near

1. You Start Seeing 1111 OR 111 🔮

Repeating OR angel number have special meaning.

But the numbers 1111 represents two doorways.

These numbers represents a connection with the Universe.

Seeing 111 or 111 is an explicit sign that the Universe is already working for you.

So pay close attention and be grateful when you see things happening.

2. Signs in Your Dreams

Dreams shows variety of things as a reflection of our subconscious mind.

Importance of dreams vary from person to person.

Sometimes dreams makes no sense at all – sometimes they look and feel familiar and sometimes scary.

It’s okay not to remember what you saw in your dream. Many people don’t remember them.

But some people remember their dreams and can narrate what they dreamed.

Ideal way to tell when your manifestation is coming, you will dream about it…

The best way to manifest is to practice…

Imagine what you want to bring into your life? what is that you want so badly?

Are you manifesting a dream job? are you manifesting a boyfriend? Wealth? you name it…

when you imagine, this helps put your unconscious mind onto what you desire and what you’re trying to manifest.

When your dreams start feel like seeing signs, it’s a sign that your manifestation is near.

Your dreams may look weird and that’s when you know your manifestation is around the corner.

Bad things may start happening. You may feel like you’re things in your life are falling apart.

You begin to feel lonely or question everything…

All of these are the signs from the universe.

Change can be painful but this is the universe’s way of telling you to grow to a new level.

When things start to toughen up, dont’ resist it, you’re just aligning yourself getting closer to manifesting your desires.

3. Signs Everywhere

When you want something, you’ll begin to see it all around you.

For example, you want the latest MacBook pro OR iPhone. You’ll start seeing it on the TV or radio.

it’s not a coincidence.

It’s a visual sign that you’re manifesting your desires into reality.

Even if it hasn’t fully arrived yet, get excited when you notice such signs. Because something AMAZING is about to happen.

4. Synchronicity

I’m sure pretty much all of you have experienced a great moments of synchronicity.

Like when you’re thinking about your old class mate and the very next day they send you a request on Facebook.

Or you listen to an old song and it starts repeating almost everywhere.

Those signs are are the evidence that the universe is working in your favor…

When you start seeing these synchronicities faster, then you already now you’re on the right path.

5. You Feel Euphoric

Feeling happy and joyful is another sign that your manifestation is on the way.

You feel great and happy even when you’re not thinking about your desires.

You will feel like a kid who just got a Christmas present.

when you’re feeling so good, happy and energetic, it’s just a mater of few days, hours or minutes before manifestation happens.

That brings us to the number fifth sign that you’re closer to manifesting your desires.

These are one of the few Signs your manifestation is coming.

We have the ABILITY to manifest whatever we desire.

When you’re in alignment with your essence, and you’re a vibrational match for the things you want – they will appear in your reality.

All you have to do is be patient.

In order for manifestation to bring our desires to reality, you need to let go of whatever is not serving you.

You need to be mindful of your thinking.

If you desire a better life then you need to think better, do better and feel better.

But keep in mind that these behaviors will come naturally as a result of shifting your energy and raising your consciousness.

You can also see manifestation in the bible – If you read the bible you will find quite a few indirect references to the law of attraction etc.

