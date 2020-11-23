Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shreyansh Gupta Tells New Entrepreneurs About The 3 Things They Should Know Before Starting A New Business

Shreyansh Gupta In these troubling times that have been kickstarted by the advent of the covid-19 crisis, there has surprisingly been seen a revolution in the form of new digital ventures sprouting up, novel ideas being generated in the market. With more and more people coming out with their talents in the entrepreneurial field, it […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Shreyansh Gupta

In these troubling times that have been kickstarted by the advent of the covid-19 crisis, there has surprisingly been seen a revolution in the form of new digital ventures sprouting up, novel ideas being generated in the market.

With more and more people coming out with their talents in the entrepreneurial field, it is important to know how to sustain oneself in the competition.

According to Shreyansh Gupta, the CEO of DevelopXmedia and at 19, one of the youngest social media marketing expert, it is important for new ventures to have a clear goal in their mind before they start taking the associated risks.

In his own entrepreneurial journey, Shreyansh has garnered much experience and has noted some key points that people often miss when starting out on new ventures.

Here he shares a few of them.

Building A Good Network And Laying The Foundation

In my initial years, says Shreyansh, my major focus was to build a good network and build public relations in the digital market before setting out to tread on my own.

In fact, this is important for any venture as by communicating with people in the field, not only do you learn from other’s experience but also learn from their mistakes and build up on your own set of knowledge.

It was important for Shreyansh to have an active network of clients and colleagues and establish a good relation with each before starting out on his digital venture.

It is in fact an integral part of laying the foundation of your business to have a good network of people that you can rely and count on in time of a need.

Being Able To Use All The Tools At Your Disposal

One of the most important skill for starting a business is resourcefulness.

Until and unless you don’t have an iron-clad knowledge about the different technologies and tools associated with your venture and how to apply them to your benefit, you can’t ensure a smooth execution of services.

Before setting out on his own digital venture, Shreyansh first worked on perfecting his own digital skills including the use of all the digital technologies and tools that he’d need for his business.

While it is also true that learning is an ongoing process and you learn a great deal at the run than you do before it, but still, having a minimum of knowledge base and maybe more than that always helps you in the long run.

Therefore, it is important to have a powerful skill set, related to your area of work before you set out on establishing your own firm.

Having A Powerful Team Of Differently Skilled People

When you have a team of people that have similar levels of skills and are assigned to different aspects of the business, there is bound to be conflict.

Although till today it remains a major problem for even well established companies to maintain a work environment that’s both comfortable and nourishing for the people working there, but taking effective measures well in the initial period of a business helps a lot in avoiding most of these conflicts.

It is crucial for the core team for any company to have a balanced working system that ensures fairness and a just distribution of responsibilities.

A good team consists of people that have different yet complementary skills that are in contrast to each other and so, any conflicting emotions regarding the work environment and the responsibilities can be effectually avoided.

    DevelopXmedia

    DevelopXMedia, Digital Marketing Company at DevelopXmedia

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    To Best Heal the Body, You Have to Heal the Mind

    by Andrew Merle
    Wisdom//

    Meet The 19-Year-Old Entrepreneur from Toronto Making A Dent On The Global Stage

    by Sam Sawchuk
    Eric Allison
    Community//

    A Discussion with Eric Allison About Healthcare Staffing: Part One

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.