Show Some Appreciation

HOW TO STAND OUT IN INTERVIEWS…

It’s the question anyone looking for interview tips and techniques is pondering so they can plan an effective job search strategy.

Maybe you’re wondering when to send a thank you note. If not, you should be.

SENDING A THANK YOU NOTE IS ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO STAND OUT IN AN INTERVIEW PROCESS.

And almost NO ONE does it.

I know this because I was once a hiring manager. I hired more than one person BECAUSE of their thank you note.

So go ahead and make “send thank you note to interviewer” a bullet point on your job search strategy checklist.

It’s already a no-brainer simply because so few people take the time to do it.

The other reason is that it’s EASY. And I’m going to help you make it practically effortless.

Here’s how.

JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS:

Buy a box of nice, clean-looking stationery from an office store. You can get one for under $15. Clean means not a lot of frills or decoration. Just a simple design that perhaps has your first initial on it. Keep the box in your car. Before you go to the interview, find out the name of the person you are meeting with. Make absolutely sure you get the correct spelling of their name. Write the name of your interviewer on the outside of one of the envelopes and put a stamp and return address on the envelope. Make sure it is in the car with your favorite pen before you go into the interview. As soon as you walk out of the interview, before you even start your car, write the thank you note. You may want to include something that stands out for you about the interview, like a common interest you had with them, or something you learned about them or the company. Drive to the nearest post office and drop the thank you note in the mail. Give yourself a pat on the back for doing something quick and easy that is going to make you stand out in a crowd of hundreds and hopefully, GET HIRED!

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you’re truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead? Attempting to navigate those waters without support is not fun (yes, I do know, but that’s another story). I’m excited to announce that I’ve created The Job I Love Toolkit, with all the resources you’ll need to finally clarify how to get paid to do you.TM To be the first to hear more details, join the join the VIP Wait List.

And if you know a friend or neighbor who could use hearing the advice in this article or needs The Job I Love Toolkit, please forward this to them.