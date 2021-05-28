Should brands associate themselves with social causes? Let’s explore more on the subject

Exploring Blueball

In the past few years, many big and small brands have started voicing their concerns on various social issues and this trend is expected to grow more in coming years. As consumers themselves have been actively involved and getting more vocal on social issues they expect the same from the companies they purchase their products from to support the causes they care about. Consumers are increasingly reaching out to those companies which are involved in some kind of social causes and are more than happy to be associated with them by buying their products or services. One important point that brands have to take care of is to take the stand or support the cause correctly and avoid jumping into something which is out of their domain. To make the right impact it’s very important to ensure that the cause that the brand supports is relevant and in some way relates to their company. For example a company which is associated with pet products associating themselves with a cause which supports healthcare does not make sense as customers are well aware of what brands do, not just what they say or portray themselves to be.

According to a survey around seventy percent of consumers want to know what their favourite brands are doing to take up social responsibility and a majority of them buy products only when they are convinced about the sellers CSR activities. The bottom line here is brands need to choose the right cause and go ahead with their initiatives. One fine example we have to depict how a brands choice of the right social cause makes a huge impact is that of travel gear company Exploring Blueball who have taken up the task to save the diminishing forests from the global map. They have tied up with three organizations namely One Tree Planted, Reforest Action and The Nature Conservancy to fulfill the task of planting trees in areas which have been worstly hit. With a 10% of their revenues being allocated for this cause they are indeed doing a good job which syncs in with their line of work.