Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shortcuts can never give you success in life.

While the City of Brass- Moradabad flaunts away its riches, that is, the intricate handicrafts' work this small city bears, it also is the home to a prodigy named Raghav Gupta.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Raghav Gupta
Raghav Gupta Beating odds of life by working hard.

Graduated from the State University of the largest Indian state, seldom beats around the bush. However, it was amidst his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in the coveted field of Information technology that he decided to varnish his marketing acumen and took firm steps towards mastering this flair while simultaneously inventing and reinventing his entire self through tireless efforts, a disciplined lifestyle and his never-ending quest for knowledge.

Alongside becoming the wise and composed individual he is today, he also manoeuvred himself into a skilled web developer and designer. But it wasn’t always a bed of roses for him as his path was treaded with setbacks initially. Found himself struggling to make it in the marketing business and thus, adhered only to offering web development and designing services to clients. The rocky boat, albeit was brought to a smooth sail with patience, a cutting edge skill set, and credibility built over some time, and it was with his hard work and dedication that made a name for himself in the marketing business. He worked with over 50 clients at the budding stage of his career, subsequently accumulating all his experiences and exposures from the market itself.

Today stands as a talented Marketing Specialist, carrying out pioneering practices for building personal brands. He has learned better to devise an unfavourable situation and improvise his strategies for greater engagement with the audiences that further foredeal his clients’ businesses.

In today’s world of cut-throat competition, he always finds himself two steps ahead of those who pose a contest, which in return gives his clients the advantage to make the best use of the business tactics and ultimately lead to their growth. He extends his services to sensational singers, talented film directors, celebrity chefs, and various other renowned individuals from India, Turkey, The United Kingdom, the USA, and UAE and finds his name synonymous with success. Despite his excellence in academics, decided to pave his way and hone each of his skills to become the best version of himself that he is right now.

“I have met a lot of people who wants to get any shortcut to success,” says Raghav, adding, “but I believe that persistent efforts and an unbeatable plan of action is the basis of not only achieving what you’ve aimed for but also to hit the zenith of your career, whether it is to get the highest grades in your batch or to become the first millionaire in your family”

    jigar saraswat

    Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

    Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

    Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Pradyum Patidar
    Community//

    How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible – Pradyum Patidar

    by Nitin Mishra
    Community//

    How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible – Paras Gola

    by Parkashjit Singh
    Community//

    Gee Bryant’s Top Tips for Powering Through his Daily Work Routine

    by Tyce Escalante
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.