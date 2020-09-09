Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Shilpa Joshi Is Rocking The World on Her Voice

Are you stressed? Singing is a simple and effective way to reduce stress and improve your overall health well being, both mentally and physically. Singing is also very good for improving your communication skills. When a singer truly feels and experiences what the music is all about, the words will automatically ring true. Himachal’s daughter […]

Are you stressed? Singing is a simple and effective way to reduce stress and improve your overall health well being, both mentally and physically. Singing is also very good for improving your communication skills.

When a singer truly feels and experiences what the music is all about, the words will automatically ring true.

Himachal’s daughter Shilpa Joshi shines in Bollywood. Born in a town a town Parwanoo,  district Solan,  Himachal Pradesh.  She finished her post graduation and it came as no surprise when she took up the job in a corporate sector. She lost her mother at the age of 2. She adore her father and Shilpa quoted that her father is the most eligible mother.

Her motivation is Naseebo Lal,  Geeta Dutt and Asha Bonsle. Shilpa is making India proud internationally also. Her shows are now being held in Indonesia, Singapore and Maldives. She is one the the recognised artist of Bollywood and across the Asian countries.

She was very patient and calm because the wait has made it worthwhile when she had signed ‘Pehla Pyaar’, her first single which was presented and labelled by Zee Music Company.

Below given are the 4 tips shared by Shilpa Joshi to be a good singer

Being in Control

Certainly one of the most noticeable factors in whether someone seems like a good singer or not: are they in control of their voice?

Having good vocal control means staying “on pitch”. This means singing the pitch of notes accurately, rather than a bit sharp or flat. It also means not wandering off key or singing in the wrong key to begin with.

Warm-up before you sing

Singing a song doesn’t count as a warm-up, because you naturally focus all of your efforts on trying to sound good rather than on your form and technique. Warm-ups, on the other hand, isolate certain problem areas and open up your range.  Remember that warm-ups are not intended to sound good. In fact, most of them sound rather silly and obnoxious, even if you have a professional singing voice. Find a private place to do your warm-ups if you don’t want to disturb others.

Copy Your Favorite SINGERS, not SONGS

While it might seem strange to say you can develop your own unique style by copying others. It’s absolutely true. Almost every great singer (or any other kind of artist for that matter), found their style in the same way. If you want to learn to sing, you need to copy good Singers, not good Songs.

So here’s what you do:- Make a list of around 4-6 of your favorite singers of all-time.  Not necessarily the ones you respect most.  Choose the ones you wish to sound like. So if you’re a woman, the singers on your list should ideally be all female.  Makes sense?

Clear Enunciation

It doesn’t matter if you’re hitting all the right notes if every word is mumbled. Good singers have clear enunciation, crafting each syllable precisely as intended. Of course, in rock and pop music the delivery of lyrics is much more relaxed and you might not sing crisp syllables. Even here, each word should be expressed exactly as the singer intends.

Shilpa dreams to work for Punjabi songs. Now Shilpa is looking forward to work with Vishal Mishra, Tony Kakkar and her favourite Gurnazar. Life is a constant struggle with extreme lows and amazing highs. One should keep going.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

