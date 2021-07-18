Shetal Shah – Setting healthy goals is one way to kickstart your new healthy lifestyle

A recipe has no soul. You, as the cook, must bring soul to the recipe. One can only put soul into the food by giving a part of theirs, that is cooking by all their heart and this is what Shetal is complimented the most.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.

Shetal Shah who was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra started her career as a lecturer in the electronics department. Shetal believes that you can play with your food. Being a chef she keeps on discovering new dishes. It’s kind of her passion to play and experiment with food items and spices and to develop something that tastes so surreal.

It’s essential to negate a sedentary work life whenever you can. If something’s within walking distance, make the effort to travel by foot instead of by car. When you have time to spare, park farther than you normally would increase your step count suggests Shetal. “It is important to avoid a sedentary lifestyle

Shetal says, deciding to make a change in your life is never easy. Breaking old habits and creating healthy ones can be challenging and even discouraging at times. However, it’s not impossible.

Believe that you can change. Half the battle in finding success is telling yourself you can do something. Ignore your negative self-talk and replace it with a visualization of you finding success in the changes you want to make.

Setting healthy goals is one way to come up with a plan on how to kickstart your new healthy lifestyle.

Setting goals gives you something to work for and helps keep you motivated to work hard. By setting goals for yourself you give yourself something to focus on. Additionally, goals allow you to measure your progress and see how much you have achieved.

Have healthy snacks on hand. Eating small meals throughout the day is good for your metabolism, but eating the right things is what matters most Shetal Shah quoted.