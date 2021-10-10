Sharif Uddin: “The Power of Mindfulness in His Career”

In many ways, he has shown his uniqueness from others in the classroom, just as he added another dimension to his achievement by creating software while still in school. Old name is Sharif Uddin, born and raised in Narayanganj. Although he is still only 19 years old, he has already made a name for himself in the world of digital-marketing. Influencer, artist, entrepreneur, blogger Sharif’s inclination towards internet and computer has been with him since childhood. Seeing his son’s interest in the virtual world, it was as if his father Abdur Rajjak was always by his side. Starting at the age of 15 and now only at the age of 19, Sharif seems to have established himself in the digital-marketing industry as a successful marketer. He started his own organization ‘Team Bangladesh’.

What kind of activities is being conducted by this organization called ‘Team Bangladesh’? Sharif said the company, which provides a variety of digital support, including digital-marketing, currently only works to create content for Facebook and YouTube, but wants to add another dimension to its activities in the future. “Currently, we are focusing only on Facebook and YouTube, but we are also working to increase our activities on other platforms in the future. We are also conducting digital-marketing activities through content projection and distribution on behalf of various agencies, ”Sharif Uddin added.

What is this digital-marketing?

Digital-marketing is the promotion of products using digital channels. Social media, search engines, influencer marketing – all include digital-marketing. In the current era of digital-marketing, Bashir’s path seems to be to present himself differently in this world of possibilities. The story of the beginning of everything was heard from Sharif’s mouth, “Interest in the virtual world from a very young age. I tried every day to learn new things. As part of that, I always wanted to work on digital-marketing. ” The word “stubbornness” seems to be more dear to this young man, so the stubbornness of sticking has developed itself into another identity.

Story of team Bangladesh

The story of ‘Team Bangladesh’ was also heard from Sharif. In Sharif’s words, “I always wanted to run my own organization. The beginning was not so easy, but the word ‘stubbornness’ may have caused me to become infected.”At present, there are 10 people working in the main team of this organization and more than half a hundred young people are involved as freelancers. Through which he has already completed various projects. Which is more than a hundred in the account book. He also added a sentence for those who want to work with digital-marketing in the future. Sharif said that it is very important to know the use of different tools in any work. Digital-marketing is no exception. You also have to have an idea of what kind of content people are liking.

Through which he has already completed various projects. Which is more than a hundred in the account book. He also added a sentence for those who want to work with digital-marketing in the future. Sharif said that it is very important to know the use of different tools in any work. Digital-marketing is no exception. You also have to have an idea of what kind of content people are liking. In Sharif’s words, it is better to keep the present without thinking about the future. If the present is right, the future will be right. But in addition to everything else, as if he wanted to take himself through his work, at another stage, the message seemed to be peeking into the eyes of this 19-year-old dreamer.