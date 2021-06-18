In Dialogue With Sir Ivan Wilzig & Joshua M. Greene (VIDEO)

Sharad explores the story of “Unstoppable: Siggi B. Wilzig’s Astonishing Journey from Auschwitz Survivor and Penniless Immigrant to Wall Street Legend” with author Joshua M. Greene and Siggi’s son, Ivan Wilzig.

We dove into the human aspect behind this universal rags-to-riches story, the conversations opening up around PTSD and how Siggi’s legacy continues in his son’s life today.