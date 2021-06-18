In Dialogue With Sir Ivan Wilzig & Joshua M. Greene (VIDEO)

Sharad Kharé
Founder of Human Biography
Digital Storyteller / Legacy Documentarian
Sharad Kharé is an award winning storyteller and documentarian that lives in Vancouver, BC. He is the founder Human Biography, a Vancouver-based content agency that produces original video content for the most incredible humans, brands, and organizations across the globe.
See a glimpse of Sharad’s passionate lens:
https://vimeo.com/357687749
The Human Biography team have been chosen by the world’s most accomplished in their respective fields and industries to create video messaging for their targeted audiences.
Sharad has documented people like the Dalai Lama, Meryl Streep, Arianna Huffington, Chip Wilson, Susan Sarandon, Val Kilmer, Helen Mirren, Jack and Suzy Welch, Peter Diamandis, Maye Musk, Jacqueline Novogratz, and Katy Perry as well as many leaders and CEOs from all over the world.
Human Biography has created content with such organizations as TED, Microsoft, UN Women, Beedie, RBC, The David Lynch Foundation, Goldcorp, BCIT and many more.
As a creative director, his work with their subjects to ensure the content is consistent from the storyboard process to production to final editing.
Sharad has been known to travel anywhere in the world that the story takes him, always in pursuit of new and exciting legacy projects to create. His signature interview style is to have a one-on-one dialogue that covers the person’s life journey from beginning to present, comfortably bringing out candid and interesting stories through conversation and unscripted interaction.
You can see more of the portfolio at his corporate site : www.kharecom.com
Sharad holds a Masters degree in communications, where his academic research focused on personal and digital legacy.
His hallmark work is in human legacy. Sharad and his team video team documents families and leaders to capture their thoughts, history and candid stories. This content is often kept privately by their clients to be shared with future generations. In addition, Human Biography creates commercial content for everyday businesses and organizations. This may include video content for advertising, social media, or for educational purposes.
Sharad is the co-founder of “The Indigenous Collective” and has been a prolific collaborator with the Indigenous community, directing and producing video projects that capture First Nations stories and culture. Here is a reference of his work: https://www.theindigenouscollective.com
The production team at Human Biography goes to where the stories are. They have captured stories in their home country Canada, Europe, Asia and the UK, not to mention all across North America and beyond.
You can see more of his work here www.HumanBiography.com
Sharad was awarded the Disruptor Fellowship at the United Nationa Head Quarters in New York in 2019 for his innovative work in media, recognized by distinguished icons and visionaries globally.
See that here : https://www.disruptorawards.com/new-blog-66/fellows-blog-last-name-s?rq=Sharad
Sharad is currently on the board of the Laurier Institution, Live Big Society, and BC Cancer, and is currently the President of TIE Vancouver which is a chapter of a global entrepreneur group that mentors and advises some of the most active entrepreneurs in the world.