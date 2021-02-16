Seven Rules for Outrageous Success

In these days of lockdown, distancing, quarantine, self-isolating and all the rest of it, many people are beginning to look at the idea of going it alone. Becoming an entrepreneur. Grabbing a grant or two, launching a spectacular idea and setting out on the journey to become the next Richard Branson or Victoria Beckham.

All right then, it doesn’t have to be aeroplanes or clothes – as long as you follow the seven golden rules it can be in anything, from a heated eggcup to a self-stuffing duvet cover or a fantastic new method of getting from A to B. Of course, most plans don’t actually make it off the ground… but that’s all the better for you! Contrary to popular belief, there’s only so much success available at any one time (which is why most people don’t make it) and this seven-step plan will help you grab a fair-sized piece of it!

Rule Number One:

Know what success means to you

It might seem obvious but it’s important to recognise that you must know exactly what success means to you or you might not recognise it when you get it. Enough money to buy out Bill Gates? Fame and adulation? Recognition perhaps? Or just making a difference in the world… you have to know what you really want or your ‘success brain’ won’t know how to guide you unerringly to your own personal success.

Rule Number Two:

Know how you’re going to find it

You’re likely to need online skills and fortunately, it’s easy enough to use electronic platforms to sell, teach, persuade, inspire and educate… but you must be specific. “I want to be a success on the internet,” doesn’t do it. “I want to be a success teaching people how to <name any skill you have> in five easy lessons,” or “I want to be a success selling hand woven fabrics,” does. It doesn’t matter if your first session or pitch only has four attendees – that’s four people who will tell others about you!

Rule Number Three:

When do you want it by?

If you don’t set a time, your ‘success brain’ will think it’s got years. Or decades. Be realistic – becoming a millionaire by next weekend isn’t likely but getting your one hundredth booking, enrolment or order within the next four months might be.

Rule Number Four:

Is it plausible, possible and fair?

Many plans might fail if this point isn’t considered. Taking into account your ‘driver’ from Rule One, your subject matter from Rule Two and the timescale from Rule Three, is it truly possible that somebody could do it? Is it truly plausible for you to do it? And is it just for you and not designed to affect somebody else in some way? If you get three ‘yesses’, you can continue. If not, a rethink is definitely needed!

Rule Number Five:

Get your timeline in order

Now, you might find this one a bit puzzling… have a think about your personal timeline and notice where you perceive your past. If it’s behind you, you have the best timeline setup for success and can now skip to Rule Six! If it’s on your left or your right though, there’s a slight problem; your past with all its disappointments and dodgy bits is in your peripheral vision so you can’t easily forget about it, while you can’t really ‘look forward’ to success – which what Rule Seven is all about.

Rule Number Six

The secret communication with your subconscious

Here’s an easy one. Take an A4 sheet of paper and divide it into three sections – a quarter at the top, another quarter at the bottom, leaving half in the middle. In handwriting, write about how you are now in the top section; in the bottom section, about how you want to be when you’ve found success; and in the middle section, describe you get from one to the other – and no cheating with magical spells or some other mystical happening. Keep it real, because that’s what you have to work with!

Rule Number Seven

Set your goals on your timeline

Okay, let’s get your brain fully focussed on future success now… in your mind, imagine your timeline stretching away in front of you (you can do this with your eyes closed if it’s easier.) Place a marker that shows great success away in the distance – it can be anything you like, a cheering crowd, a huge gold cup, a magnificent mansion or a pile of money… whatever you like. Now add something close to the beginning (really close!) that represents the first task you must complete to get your project under way. That might be a phone call perhaps, a new website, or securing funding. Now, about half-way between that start point and that wonderful success marker, place something that represents you being perfectly on track for that eventual goal – a celebratory dinner, special purchase, or an intermediate target being met. And to get the whole thing rolling in your mind, let yourself look forward to the time when that midpoint is now, the far goal is now the next midpoint, and you can set an even more spectacular far goal, something that, as yet, hasn’t even occurred to you…

And now you’re ready to go but there is one more Rule to end with: Go for it!

©Terence Watts, 2020