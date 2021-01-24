Setting the Stage: Why Health Care Needs a Culture of Respect

Each week, my Ink column is primarily devoted to issues related to employee culture and engagement. Good and bad corporate culture is present everywhere in business. But you will also find many other institutions, such as schools, churches and even hospitals. Because my company operates in more than 500 hospitals across the country, I can see the “behind the scenes” operations of many of these organizations.

You may not think about it very often (how often you reflect in the hospital), but if you or someone you love ends up in the hospital, you need to consider a number of questions that you would consider As other types of customers ask. business. .

The sad reality is that while hospitals are full of dedicated people who have a heart for service and care, they operate in some of the worst cultures around.

Think about it: Doctors are highly trained technicians, administrators are highly trained officers, and nurses are taught compassionate caregivers. But none of these groups were taught how to serve a common customer: patients. They spent years in their silos learning trades, but never dealt with the basics of customer service or with each other.

As a result, hospitals have a tremendous disagreement between cultures, or even if they are committed to culture. Why does this matter to you and your employees? Because you are now in a world of high personal deductible health plans and more personal and financial responsibility for our own health care. You already have more information and more options. So when your employees start buying “more” for your health care, they should take advantage of their right to evaluate all aspects of a good experience: cost, quality, and service.

Now you can go online and compare hospitals and doctors, and see ratings ranging from clinical outcomes to patient satisfaction. But you do not see the evaluation of the cultures of hospitals.