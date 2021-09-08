September ‘National Family Hydration Awareness Month’ Helping Keep Kids Hydrated & Healthy

As we head into fall and are now back to school, it is more important than ever to carry on with healthy hydration habits from the long, hot days of summer. The human body is made up of 50% water, in order to achieve peak hydration needs, kids (ages 4-8) require five cups of water per day and kids (ages 8+) require 7-8 cups per day.

“Unfortunately water is not the most tasty or easy to drink liquid so often we substitute it with other things such as milk, sports drinks, orange juice or fruit concentrates,” says James Mayo, Co-Founder and CEO of SOS Hydration. “These substitutions offer some hydration benefits, but also come with excessive amounts of sugar and high calories that kids don’t need. Just take a peek at the nutrition panels the next time you reach for one of these beverages. Many of these drinks disguise their contents on the front by clever marketing or small pack sizes but look at the truth panel on the side to see the amount of calories and also in many cases the amount of artificial ingredients. A carton of orange or apple juice can have 100 calories and a fruit concentrate pouch can have 60 with some cartons that call themselves honest still having a heaping of 40 calories and excessive sugar.”

The next option for hydration you might consider are the water enhancing powders. Many of these products tout ultra hydration but, again, one would be wise to visit the nutrition panels first as they are often are loaded with artificial ingredients. “Some electrolyte drink options for kids on the marketplace lead people astray with their ‘organic’ ingredients or ‘physician recommended’ but be wary of sugar, which is not the ideal product for kid’s hydration,” James warns.

These realities led SOS Hydration to launch its first annual September “National Family Hydration Awareness Month” initiative, during which the public is invited to learn about the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of pre-hydrating to avoid becoming dehydrated. Throughout National Family Hydration Awareness Month families will enjoy an assortment of activities and benefits aimed to help them become, and remain, hydration-minded as the new school and business year kicks into gear. From its web site at www.SOSKidsHydration.com, families can learn more about the science of hydration and see the full line of SOS Hydration products for both adults and children.

Also starting this month, children across America can enjoy SOS Hydration’s healthier and more effective alternative to the mass-market sugary drinks targeted to children. The company’s new child–specific, low sugar electrolyte drink mix formula—SOS Kids, featuring PAW Patrol—is now available online at SOSHydration.com, Walmart.com starting September 11 and, also this September, will be exclusively available on shelves in every Walmart store throughout the United States.

“As a dad of two young girls I wanted a better-for-you lunch box alternative to the high sugar, unhealthy beverages marketed at children…plus I understand the power of PAW Patrol,” said James Mayo, Co-Founder and CEO of SOS Hydration. “My girls love the pups and I love what they stand for. With our company having formulated the first kids-specific electrolyte, vitamin and mineral drink, my wife and I felt the PAW Patrol franchise was a perfect partner since their values mirror our own. The pups now grace the packaging of our SOS Kids line that not only tastes great, but also gives children that boost of hydration—all without the artificial ‘nasties’ and high sugar content of other so-called solutions on the market.”



SOS Kids was specially-formulated for daily hydration by SOS Hydration Co-Founder and board certified Internal Medicine physician Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo to help keep children optimally hydrated, and actually avoid becoming dehydrated in the first place—a condition that compromises the body and mind in a variety of ways. SOS Kids has only three grams of sugar; is boosted with Vitamins A and C, minerals Zinc and Magnesium; and contains no artificial additives—all designed to keep kids ahead of their hydration needs so they can perform better and get more from their days. “The first sign of thirst means you are dehydrated,” notes Dr. Lizaola-Mayo. “SOS helps the body absorb water two to three times faster than drinking water alone and provides a better alternative for children over juices, powders and other sports drinks laden with unnecessary sugar, calories, carbohydrates and additives.”



Mayo added, “SOS Kids is a valuable addition to our popular adult hydration line that is based off independent and 3rd party research for maximum advocacy,” Mayo said. “We’ve also put our product formulas up for independent research so that we can base our claims on fact rather than self-promotional rhetoric. One need only review the ‘How does SOS Compare’ page of our web site to appreciate the comprehensive suite of reasons putting our formula in a scientific league of its own. We want consumers to fully vet us against our competitors as well as published scientific standards so they can truly understand appreciate what sets up apart and makes our product worthy of their hard-earned dollars.”

