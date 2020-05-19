Selfishness: The Biggest Threat To Your Persuasion Skill…

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
People care about their own needs much more than they’re concerned with yours— if they care about your needs at all (they often do not). 

This understanding is especially important when you’re selling. 

Exchanging your products for money is a sale,of course, but… 

Ideas must be sold. 

Getting someone’s time or attention is a sale. 

To get any person to do what you want them to do is a sale. 

Too many people make their sales pitches in life by telling your audience (one or more people) what you stand to get from their participation or cooperation. 

This technique doesn’t work — or, it won’t work for long or very effectively compared to a much better idea: talk to them about their needs. 

Their wants. 

What they stand to get out of it. 

Why their life will be better through what you’re offering. 

How _________ [what you offer] is the best thing they can do for themselves. 

It is said that maturity is one’s ability to think as if you’re in the other guy’s / girl’s shoes. 

When you can think how they’re thinking, you can speak to them: what they need or want, their fears, challenges, and wishes. Maturity is your ability to stop being you and be them. 

From there, you can read the minds of the people you wish to influence. 

Anyone who’s ever sold you something or influenced your actions did this with you on some level. 

The people who master it can move mountains. 

Just remember the key rule: it’s never about you. 

By the way — my book 25 Conversation Starters is part of the 3-pack Leadership Bundle that’ll help you deal masterfully with other people even if you’re not so smooth with it currently. 

Get the Leadership Bundle at http://WorkOnMyGame.com/LB 

Make sure to take the following MasterClasses related to this very topic  —  

#667: Your #1 Sales Tool: Agreement

#626: How To Stop Asking Permission And Be A Leader

#625: How To Sell Without Being “Sales-y”

#1247: Developing Your SALES Mindset

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,435+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every  possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Author, Speaker at Work On Your Game

Dre Baldwin is author of Work On Your Game: Using The Pro Athlete Mindset To Dominate In Sports, Business and Life. A 9-year professional basketball player, Dre teaches Productivity through Mental Toughness, Confidence and Discipline to athletes, entrepreneurs and business professionals.

Dre’s past clients include Nike, TLC, the NBA, Finish Line, Wendy's, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, and STASH Investments.

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and started publishing to YouTube in 2006, where he’s been viewed over 42 million times. His Work On Your Game Podcast has amassed over 1.2 million listens.

Dre speaks, coaches and consults business professionals on mental toughness, confidence and discipline. He has given 4 TED Talks and written 22 books. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
