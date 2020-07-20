Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self-care In The Midst of A Pandemic…

Now more than ever self awareness is essential. As we seek some sense of normalcy -think of setting up a self-care plan for sustainability and manageability.

Let’s get started…

*What do you need most- as it relates to work / life balance?

*List new priorities for you and your family. Meditate and pray over your new list. To everything there is a season.

*Examine your routine- remove activities that no longer support the lifestyle you want.

*Check In Emotionally… how do you feel?

*Listen to your body? How will you nourish your body?

*Plan your meals and movement (diet and exercise).

*Work on your personal growth and development during this time.

*What do you enjoy most? Make a happy list to focus on.

*Hire a Coach- or join a support group to reinforce your interest.

Lastly,

Stay positive with daily affirmations. Start each day with intention. These steps will help in maintaining self-care and well-being.

Be Well,

Jestacia

Take Time For SELF… Stillness and Silence allows you to HEAR.

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

