Self-care In The Midst of A Pandemic…

Let’s get started…
*What do you need most- as it relates to work / life balance?
*List new priorities for you and your family. Meditate and pray over your new list. To everything there is a season.
*Examine your routine- remove activities that no longer support the lifestyle you want.
*Check In Emotionally… how do you feel?
*Listen to your body? How will you nourish your body?
*Plan your meals and movement (diet and exercise).
*Work on your personal growth and development during this time.
*What do you enjoy most? Make a happy list to focus on.
*Hire a Coach- or join a support group to reinforce your interest.
Lastly,
Stay positive with daily affirmations. Start each day with intention. These steps will help in maintaining self-care and well-being.
Be Well,
Jestacia