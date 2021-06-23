Self-care for busy business owners: How to create and stick to a self-care routine

Finding time for self-care as a busy business owner isn’t easy.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve read about another woman’s self-care routine and thought, “Where does she find the time?!”

For a long time, I couldn’t imagine fitting meditation, an hour-long workout class, and a bubble bath into my busy schedule as a business owner. (And if you’re a business owner and mother? Good luck.)

As it turns out, plenty of other hardworking women struggle with self-care. We put all of our energy into our businesses, neglecting our own mental and physical wellbeing in the process.

But guess what? If you’re neglecting self-care, you’re hurting more than just your inner life. You’re also hurting your business. When you struggle, your business will struggle.

When I realized this, I put real effort into finding a sustainable wellness routine. I believe that with a little reflection and effort, any business owner can create a self-care routine that works for her. Let’s break down how!

3 Keys to Creating a Self-Care Routine For Busy Business Owners

Find what works for you

Bath bombs and face masks are lovely, but they’re not for everyone. I get just as much from a brisk walk, a warm lemon water first thing in the morning, or a night in for some self love (if you know what I mean).

For me, self-care isn’t always Instagram-worthy. And for a busy business owner, elaborate self-care routines are easy to break. Chances are, you can find room in your schedule for a ten-minute walk. No, it’s not as luxurious as a bubble bath, but it’s realistic and easy to commit to.

Self-care is all about staying in tune with your body and mind. If your self-care routine feels like a chore, scrap it. Implement what works for you, and ignore the rest.

Make it part of your daily routine

Self-care is non-negotiable. If you want to thrive in business, you must look after your most valuable asset: you! And when you get in touch with your needs, you’ll find it easier to tap into your true desires and set mindful business goals.

Just like meetings and emails, self-care deserves a spot in your daily schedule. I recommend starting the day with an exercise in mindfulness – like some light stretching, journaling, or meditation. If you leave your self-care until the end of the day, you’ll find yourself tempted to skip it. Instead, make it a mandatory part of your morning routine. No excuses.

Once you’re in the habit of starting your day with self-care, try it in the middle of the day. A lunch break spent working or answering emails is hardly a break at all. Unplug, unwind, and step away from the screens. Even sitting outside in silence for 15 minutes can help reset your brain and give you the energy to finish your day strong. Plus, mindful eating (without screens or distractions) can help you connect to your body and curb overeating.

By slowly introducing self-care to your busy schedule, you’ll create a more sustainable practice that’s harder to fall out of, even for a busy business owner like yourself.

Nurture your body and mind

You are a complex, whole woman. Your self-care routine should reflect that.

When we focus too much on just one facet of our lives, the rest starts to slip away. Physical wellness without emotional connection can feel soulless. Likewise, doing deep inner work without also fueling and moving your body can be overwhelming. Find a blend of physical and emotional self-care to keep yourself balanced.

I like to do this by coupling a physical activity (like walking or healthy eating) with an exercise in mindfulness (like meditation or gratitude journaling). Drink a cup of tea while you journal about what you’re thankful for, do some light stretching while you meditate, or dance around to your favorite guilty pleasure song (I won’t judge.).

You don’t have a mind and body. You are a mind and body. Nurture your entire, beautiful self.

Create Your Self-Care Routine

Ready to inject a little more wellness into your business and your life.

Grab your planner and a pen.

Step 1: Brainstorm activities that help you feel refreshed and centered.

When you’re first starting out, these should be easy, quick activities with little to no start-up effort. Think drinking a glass of water, taking a walk, or giving yourself a foot massage. Pick an activity or two that you could do right now. And most importantly, make sure they’re things you actually want to do.

Step 2: Write them into your schedule.

Block out part of your day – every day – to work on self-care. Instead of snoozing your alarm clock a dozen times every morning, plan to get up and stretch first thing. Map out a quick walk for your lunch break. Commit to putting your phone away half an hour before bedtime. Actually write these habits into your schedule and make a promise to yourself to keep them.

Step 3: Set goals and intentions.

In business, we often talk about the why: why you started your business, why you do what you do. Get in touch with your why in regards to self-care, too. Do you want to feel more rested? Manage your anxiety? Grow your business? Create boundaries? Determine your goals, and then take steps to reach them.

Once you create a sustainable self-care routine that works with your busy schedule, you’ll see the return in your business. And there’s nothing better than finding that balance between your business and your life.