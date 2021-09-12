Self Care! Are You Prioritizing Yourself In the Midst of This Post Pandemic?

Do you know how to care for yourself? Self care should be a high priority in your daily routine.

Practicing self care on a regular basis is extremely beneficial to your overall health, and a perfect excuse to pamper yourself and love your body. Most of us pamper ourselves only when we reach a goal or when we’ve reached the point of exhaustion.

We then reward ourselves with a spa day, manicure or pedicure, and feel like we finally have an excuse to lounge around and do nothing.

However, you’re allowed to care for yourself on a daily or weekly basis; you are worthy of feeling good at all times–without feeling guilty.

Sleep is often overlooked as a wonderful way to incorporate self care. Many people only get about 6 hours (or less) of sleep per night. It is recommended that in order for your body to recover from the day's stresses, 8 to 9 hours of sleep is necessary.

Creating a nighttime ritual is key for quality sleep. Power down all electronics, take a warm bath and massage yourself with some lavender oil.

High quality essential oils are another great way to pamper yourself. Whether you massage or diffuse them through your home, many oils are helpful in promoting a sense of calm and wellbeing. Specifically, give these a try:

 Calming: Cedarwood, Lavendar, Roman Chamomile, Tulsi

 Uplifting: Clary Sage, Grapefruit, Lemon, Peppermint

 General wellbeing: Cinnamon, Frankincense

Need some tips on how to make your bedroom a tranquil sanctuary? Read this article by Holistic Health Coach Claudia Petrilli published by Mind Body Green.

TAKE ACTION

1) List 3 of your favorite ways to take care of yourself, and commit to these practices daily or weekly.

2) In contrast, list 3 things you’re doing that may not be serving you. Commit to kicking these to the curb!