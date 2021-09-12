Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self Care! Are You Prioritizing Yourself In the Midst of This Post Pandemic?

When caring for yourself, both physically and emotionally, you may improve your mood and minimize every day stressors. 

Do you know how to care for yourself? Self care should be a high priority in your daily routine.

Practicing self care on a regular basis is extremely beneficial to your overall health, and a perfect excuse to pamper yourself and love your body. Most of us pamper ourselves only when we reach a goal or when we’ve reached the point of exhaustion.

We then reward ourselves with a spa day, manicure or pedicure, and feel like we finally have an excuse to lounge around and do nothing. 

However, you’re allowed to care for yourself on a daily or weekly basis; you are worthy of feeling good at all times–without feeling guilty. 

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Sleep is often overlooked as a wonderful way to incorporate self care. Many people only get about 6 hours (or less) of sleep per night. It is recommended that in order for your body to recover from the day’s stresses, 8 to 9 hours of sleep is necessary. 

Creating a nighttime ritual is key for quality sleep. Power down all electronics, take a warm bath and massage yourself with some lavender oil. 

High quality essential oils are another great way to pamper yourself. Whether you massage or diffuse them through your home, many oils are helpful in promoting a sense of calm and wellbeing. Specifically, give these a try: 

 Calming: Cedarwood, Lavendar, Roman Chamomile, Tulsi 

 Uplifting: Clary Sage, Grapefruit, Lemon, Peppermint 

 General wellbeing: Cinnamon, Frankincense 

Need some tips on how to make your bedroom a tranquil sanctuary? Read this article by Holistic Health Coach Claudia Petrilli published by Mind Body Green. 

TAKE ACTION 

1) List 3 of your favorite ways to take care of yourself, and commit to these practices daily or weekly. 

2) In contrast, list 3 things you’re doing that may not be serving you. Commit to kicking these to the curb! 

    Randi Silverman, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Randi's Wellness Corner

    I am Certified as a Sleep Coach Specialist through NESTA / The Spencer Institute Training for Coaches. I’m also a Certified Fitness Trainer, Certified Healthy Lifestyle Specialist and I hold a degree in Healthcare Science.

    I am passionate about working with stressed out females from a variety of backgrounds. From exhausted Mom’s to overworked CEO’s, I’ve helped dozens of women who are struggling with stress change their lives for the better by getting quality, consistent sleep. By helping my clients know how to reduce their stress levels, they are able to create a healthy sleep pattern free of sleeping pills or other alternatives.

    A little about me:

    What Makes Me Different:

    My mindset and experience. I, too, have experienced sleepless nights due to stress and truly understand the toll it can take on your life and your body. The mental attitude I have to help others break the cycle is an important factor in how I provide service to my clients.

    When you work with me you can expect:

    • Diligent problem solving. I am always up for a challenge and strive to find the right solution for my clients, every time.

    • Continual goal setting. When I help someone achieve their goals, I always encourage them to set another one to continue working toward.

    • Discipline and dedication. I’m highly disciplined and hold myself to a high standard. By doing so I ensure I am giving my best to my clients 100% of the time.

    • Planning. I believe in making a step-by-step plan. It’s much more realistic to reach your goals when you break them down with tasks and milestones. I do this with each of my clients to keep it straight forward for them.

    When I’m not working with my clients, you can expect to find me kicking back to enjoy the Lifetime Movie Network, Law & Order or CSI.

    Ready to see if we are the right fit to work together? Send me a message and let’s chat!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

