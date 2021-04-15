Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Self Belief- A Critical Step On The Path To Success – Prof. Dr. Köksal Yuca

We could all do with a little more of self-belief. Well, that is because: Nothing can be done without believing in yourself first. Prof. Dr Köksal Yuca participated in so many national and international scientific meetings and courses as a tutor, panellist, and spokesperson. In 2010, he was appointed as Assistant Professor. At the core […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Prof. Dr. Köksal Yuca
Prof. Dr. Köksal Yuca

We could all do with a little more of self-belief. Well, that is because:

Nothing can be done without believing in yourself first.

Prof. Dr Köksal Yuca participated in so many national and international scientific meetings and courses as a tutor, panellist, and spokesperson. In 2010, he was appointed as Assistant Professor.

At the core of self-belief is realizing that you – and only you – are the driver of your own success. This is where personal power is built: in claiming agency to overcome challenges in your life. Believing in yourself isn’t about uninterrupted success. It’s about being able to move on from failure quickly. To do that, you must change your perspective on failure. See failures as opportunities, not obstacles. Learn from them, get up and achieve your goals.

Dr. Yuca says most people start off with little or low self-confidence, but as a result of their own efforts, they become bold and brave and outgoing. And we’ve discovered that if you do the same things that other self-confident men and women do, you, too, will experience the same feelings and get the same results. Self-Belief is the beginning of your journey. You won’t really achieve anything significant if you don’t. You need to find a reason why you should believe in yourself.

The key is to be true to yourself, to be true to the very best that is in you, and to live your life consistent with your highest values and aspirations. This is the only way to truly learn how to believe in yourself.

If you are not confident enough, you’ll break like a twig the first time you face an obstacle. Whatever you want to achieve, there will be countless barriers questioning your competences. The only way to get through them is by being confident enough that you can and will says Prof. Dr. Köksal Yuca.

Believing in yourself is one of the most powerful choices you can make and yes it is a choice. If you dedicate yourself to fostering self-belief and set aside a little time each day for working on it; you will soon find that you have greater resilience when the tough times come. You will stand strong safe in the knowledge and whatever life throws at you, you will be able to work through it Dr. Köksal Yuca quoted.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Change someone’s life…

by Dave Roberts
Credit: Unsplash
Community//

Psychology Says These 4 Things Will Increase Your Self-Efficacy and Create Success

by Webster Tsenase
why do we fail, why do people fail, why do we fail at our goals, how to stick to goals, how to make goals that stick, how to set goals that stick, how to set goals that work
Community//

Why Do We Fail? 4 HUGE Reasons Why We Abandon Goals and Don’t Succeed

by Sharon Koenig

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.