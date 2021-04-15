Self Belief- A Critical Step On The Path To Success – Prof. Dr. Köksal Yuca

We could all do with a little more of self-belief. Well, that is because:

Nothing can be done without believing in yourself first.

Prof. Dr Köksal Yuca participated in so many national and international scientific meetings and courses as a tutor, panellist, and spokesperson. In 2010, he was appointed as Assistant Professor.

At the core of self-belief is realizing that you – and only you – are the driver of your own success. This is where personal power is built: in claiming agency to overcome challenges in your life. Believing in yourself isn’t about uninterrupted success. It’s about being able to move on from failure quickly. To do that, you must change your perspective on failure. See failures as opportunities, not obstacles. Learn from them, get up and achieve your goals.

Dr. Yuca says most people start off with little or low self-confidence, but as a result of their own efforts, they become bold and brave and outgoing. And we’ve discovered that if you do the same things that other self-confident men and women do, you, too, will experience the same feelings and get the same results. Self-Belief is the beginning of your journey. You won’t really achieve anything significant if you don’t. You need to find a reason why you should believe in yourself.

The key is to be true to yourself, to be true to the very best that is in you, and to live your life consistent with your highest values and aspirations. This is the only way to truly learn how to believe in yourself.

If you are not confident enough, you’ll break like a twig the first time you face an obstacle. Whatever you want to achieve, there will be countless barriers questioning your competences. The only way to get through them is by being confident enough that you can and will says Prof. Dr. Köksal Yuca.

Believing in yourself is one of the most powerful choices you can make and yes it is a choice. If you dedicate yourself to fostering self-belief and set aside a little time each day for working on it; you will soon find that you have greater resilience when the tough times come. You will stand strong safe in the knowledge and whatever life throws at you, you will be able to work through it Dr. Köksal Yuca quoted.