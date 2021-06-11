Science Says That Narcissists Are More Likely To Downplay The Risk Of A Covid-19 Infection

Do you think you’re indestructible and you won’t catch the coronavirus? Do you believe you’re great at taking care of yourself and that your body can overtake any virus, including the Covid-19? Then you might be a narcissist.

A 2017 study done by Zlatan Krizan and Anne D. Herlache concluded that narcissism is on a spectrum and is characterized by three core issues: self-importance (entitlement), vulnerability (defensiveness), and grandiosity (arrogance) that form a triangle.

Zlatan & co. believe that the higher you are on these three scales, the more likely it is that you have narcissistic traits that may impair the quality of your relationships.

The problem with narcissists is that many of them won’t get an official diagnosis because they may not think they are narcissistic. If someone tries to point out to a narcissist that they’re a narcissist, the latter may look at the disorder as a quality and not as a character flaw.

The only people who may seek psychological help are the victims of narcissists who may learn that they are in a toxic relationship. The person navigating the turbulent relationship with a narcissist may get the psychological help they need. However, the narcissist remains unaware of his/her issues and may struggle with their unresolved traumas their entire life.

Traits of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)

Having a narcissistic personality disorder is more severe than having some narcissistic traits.

Margalis Fjelstad, author of “Healing From A Narcissistic Relationship: A Caretaker’s Guide To Recovery, Empowerment, And Transformation” thinks that to diagnose someone as having a full-on disorder, he or she needs to have at least 50% of the traits of NPD as described by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. (DSM-IV)

The DSM-IV characterizes narcissistic personality disorder as a disorder where one lacks empathy and compassion, has a high level of self-absorption, references everything they do to others to improve self-esteem, and is preoccupied with excessive self-appraisal to project a perfect image of themselves.

Other traits are the ability to set very high personal standards and expecting everyone to rise to these standards, depending on people’s reactions to what they do to regulate their emotions, flesh out an identity, and feel good about themselves.

Another NPD trait is the need to enter relationships to exploit the other person and not to have a mutually loving and supportive bond with another human being.

Narcissists see relationships as purely transactional. They look at others and the events that happen to them as sources of satisfaction. They think in terms of what they can gain from this person or this event. A narcissist doesn’t know how to create intimacy and they often run away from being real with others. Narcissists struggle with feelings of grandiosity where they feel they’re so special that they may break rules, cross people’s boundaries, and do whatever they want even though they may hurt others or even break the law.

Knowing these important narcissistic traits, we can understand why the researchers involved in a 2021 study published in the US National Library of Medicine, tried to connect narcissistic personality traits with feeling susceptible to getting sick with the coronavirus.

The study suggests that people who often downplay the risk of getting infected don’t take the steps to protect themselves and stay healthy. They may even use this health crisis to get certain benefits from others.

The researchers asked people in Western countries and the UK in 2020 how likely it is that they’ll catch the coronavirus. In a second study, the researchers added the element of ‘worry’. They asked the participants how worried they are about becoming infected with Covid-19. All three studies used NPI-16 and NARQ, two measurements that determine narcissistic traits in people.

The researchers included in their tests two cognitive biases that are more often used in conversation by narcissists.

These biases are the optimism bias and the downward social comparison tendency.

Cognitive biases and narcissistic personalities

People’s reactions to health crises are not at all positive. Some may be in denial and downplay the severity of the situation. Some may become too preoccupied with current events and may let themselves be consumed by them.

However, narcissistic individuals engage in cognitive biases that help them feel more in control of an event that they have little to no control over.

The optimism bias explains why narcissists think negative events such as an infection with the coronavirus are more likely to happen to other people than to themselves.

The downward social comparison tendency explains a tendency to compare yourself to others who are worse off than you.

The study only analyzed grandiose narcissists and excluded the covert or vulnerable narcissists who may be less likely to disclose how they feel about their susceptibility to infection.

The results

The researchers found out that those who didn’t think they are susceptible to become sick with coronavirus had higher traits of grandiose narcissism. These people were more likely to be men than women.

On the other hand, there was a group of people who reported having a higher susceptibility to becoming infected with Covid-19 and who had narcissistic traits themselves.

The researchers saw this as a contradictory finding. However, the arrogance and entitlement traits of narcissism might explain this result.

Grandiose narcissists who are more arrogant might benefit from a positive Covid-19 test. That’s because they might see this result as a boost in his/her social status and a chance for them to gather a long-term supply of attention, care, and validation from others.

If you’ve ever been in a relationship with a narcissist, you might know that he or she benefits from their sickness. Narcissists like to exploit others during their recovery time and use a pity ploy to make others do what they want.

Participants who believed they’re less susceptible to getting sick from Covid-19 had a higher than normal confidence in their ability to stay healthy.

A 2014 study concluded that narcissists are more likely to inflate their health and fitness levels even though they may not engage in rigorous health-related exercises like non-narcissists do. This can be explained if you understand that a narcissist relies on their false image to maintain good relationships.

They may lie or inflate their skills to appear in a more favorable light. Deep down, narcissists don’t want others to know they are flawed or imperfect, which explains their fixation with their image.

The 2021 study’s aim was not to help others understand grandiose narcissism. It was done to explain how grandiose narcissists may react in a health crisis like the current pandemic and why they may not respect governmental restrictions that may keep them safe.

The study can help policymakers create more inclusive prevention campaigns that don’t appeal to the narcissist’s reasoning or empathy levels but to what drives them.

For example, prevention campaigns may include the narcissist’s need to engage in reward-seeking behaviors, the narcissist’s need for validation, and for feeling special or more important than others.

Conclusion

It is easy now to understand how a person with strong narcissistic traits might behave in a pandemic and why cognitive biases make sense in the fragile and ego-driven world of a narcissist.

A narcissist’s level of awareness over who they are and how they affect others is often skewed. They more often than not deny their wrong deeds or the entire reality of a specific situation. They can even use a health crisis or their illness to gain emotional benefits from others to boost their self-esteem.

If you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, acknowledge that their level of awareness is low compared to the average person. They may not wear masks in public or maintain social distancing just like everyone else.

Although this may make you worried (for your health but their health too), you can do something about it.

Try setting healthy boundaries and maintain an emotional and physical distance from them.