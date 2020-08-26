Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

School Leadership Objectives for the Fall of 2020

As students, educators, and school leaders come back together after a shaky summer, plenty of uncertainty lingers in the hallways. Will this school year feel normal, or will “normal” take on an entirely different meaning? The MISD Senior Leadership Team collaborated on the following norms and core values to guide our work. These ten core […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As students, educators, and school leaders come back together after a shaky summer, plenty of uncertainty lingers in the hallways. Will this school year feel normal, or will “normal” take on an entirely different meaning? The MISD Senior Leadership Team collaborated on the following norms and core values to guide our work. These ten core values aim to add clarity to such an uncertain time.

1: Set clear objectives for our meetings and work; always focus on what is right for teaching, learning, and our students

No matter how schools operate, they must be able to do just that—operate. Centering every leadership conversation around promoting student success helps the school community realign perspectives and stay focused on the tasks at hand.

2: Or work is driven by what is best for the organization

Defining success is a necessary step in setting and achieving goals. While individual success is important for schools, the success of the entire group—including teachers, students, and school leaders—carries added weight.

3: We all own communication and must always address the elephant in the room

Discussing COVID-19 and its impact on the school and the wider community can be difficult. 2020 has been marred by loss, confusion, and anxiety. However, schools cannot let this fear censor them or control conversations. Leaders must take charge of all discussions to mitigate fear and promote positivity in the face of adversity.

4: We must be kind, but honest

Similarly to how school leaders must own communication, they must also balance sensitivity and truthfulness. Kindness and honesty can intersect, but only when handled with great care and compassion.

5: We are all accountable to each other and results

If one individual struggles, the group will struggle. While challenges are essential for learning and growing, seemingly-insurmountable odds can take a toll on one’s mental health. The school community must look out for one another to ensure mutual success.

6: This has to be a safe place; we must always speak the truth and never violate our commitments and trust

In the academic ecosystem, every voice is valid. When school leaders advocate for honesty and respect, everyone will feel more welcome to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas. Creating a safe space leads to a greater sense of community and improved idea-sharing.

7: We will listen—first to understand, and then to be understood

Active listening is vital to ensure every voice is heard and understood. This core value advises individuals to listen first, then share their perspective only once they have a full understanding of the situation or theory. During such uncertain times, knowing all of the facts is crucial in forming well-reasoned arguments and opinions.

8: We must not operate in silos

Just as professionals at huge corporations want to avoid being pigeon-holed into silos, school community members must continuously promote communication and collaboration. Through interdependence, students, teachers, families, and other school stakeholders can push one another to be their best selves. No matter what responsibilities or challenges an individual faces, they require a team to support them.

9: We must agree to disagree

School communities must strive for consensus. Even if a disagreement occurs, decisions must be supported to the best of everyone’s abilities. Decision-making and implementation should be “one band, one voice.” 

10: For every decision that must be made, we must ask what is the “compelling ‘why'”?

Why is the school at a crossroads? Why is one decision going to have a more positive impact on students? Every choice has its associated side-effects. Understanding the context behind situations will help leaders make decisions—and vice versa. 

Heath Morrison headshot 2

Heath Morrison, Superintendent at Montgomery Independent School District

Heath Morrison, superintendent of MISD and former President at McGraw-Hill, is an award-winning educator and leader based in Charlotte, NC. His love and passion for education stemmed from his own experiences in school. Though he originally excelled in his classes, after his military family moved to England and then back to the US years later, Heath found himself significantly behind due to difference in curriculums. Placed in corrective courses, he became frustrated with learning. However, dedicated teachers intervened and supported Heath, helping him get his grades back on track. He went on to graduate with Honors and became the first member of his family to attend college.

Now, as an educator himself, Heath Morrison is dedicated to implementing policies and curriculums that support teachers. It is his belief that empowered educators produce the most enthusiastic and empowered students. His efforts have yielded incredible results—schools he worked with reported increased test scores and graduation rates—and have earned him accolades such as the AASA's 2012 Superintendent of the Year Award and the Washington Post's 2003 Distinguished Educational Leadership Award.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Heath Morrison Thrive Global Charlotte Education Leadership
Community//

Defining Success for Education Leaders

by Heath Morrison
Community//

“Why I’d Like To Inspire The ‘Teach Forward’ Movement”

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

Creating a Culture of Positivity for Students and Teachers

by Heath Morrison

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.