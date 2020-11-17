Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Scholarships for Veterans | Peter Palivos, Attorney

Serving our country is no easy feat, which is why veterans deserve every opportunity to better their future and build a prosperous life for themselves. Oftentimes, higher education is put on a pause in order to serve the country. While this is very admirable, many of those who have served in the military or have family members’ who have served want to attend college. Attending a college or university, no matter what school it is, can be very expensive. Here are the best scholarships for veterans:

Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship

The Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship offers up to $5000 to U.S. citizens who are college students and active duty. It is also offered for those on the Reserve or Guard, retired, or veterans who were honorably discharges. To qualify for this scholarship, you must be E-5 and below as well as in need of financial assistance. 

The Montgomery G.I. Bill

One of the most known financial aid programs for veterans is the Montgomery G.I. Bill. This program is available to those who served in the military and have agreed to have $100-$600 withheld from their monthly pay allowance. Although the amount of financial aid available through the G.I. Bill varies and also depends on time served, on average a veteran is eligible for up to 36 months of education benefits which equivalate to about $37,000.

The AMVET National Scholarship Program 

When applying for the AMVET National Scholarship, a veteran must have already exhausted the resources of the G.I. Bill. It is also required that the veteran applying must have been honorably discharged as well currently attending an accredited college, university, or technical school. This scholarship awards veterans $1000 per academic year and can be renewed for up to three years.

ROTC

Another popular financial aid option for those in the military or those looking to serve is the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). The ROTC is a program that offers students financial assistance for college while training for the Army, Navy, Air Force, or the Marines. This program offers students financial aid to cover the costs of tuition, room and board, and books. It’s important to understand the ROTC is a contract that requires military service.

This article was originally published on PeterPalivos.org

