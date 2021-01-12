Scheduling Downtime for Herself is How Tera Carissa Unwinds from the Stresses in Life

Tera Carissa Hodges is a seven-figure earning, faith-based, internationally known, women’s empowerment coach. She has coached over 1,000 women in over 35 countries and has been featured in over 100 media outlets worldwide.

She enjoys helping women live their best lives, especially after a storm.

Despite her work as a women’s empowerment coach, Tera hardly forgets to give herself some time to unwind and stay in shape so that she can help more women be the best version of themselves.

How does she do it? The answer lies in scheduling some off time for herself to unwind and focus on her well-being.

“I avoid stress and burnout by scheduling my downtime. I tell my clients, ‘schedule your day, so your day will not be able to schedule you, learn how to say no, and expect not to be able to finish everything in one day. It’s normal. It’s okay,’” she said.

During her free time, Tera rests, travels, eats well, exercises, meditates, journals, and reads. And since we live in an age where technology and social media reign supreme, the women’s empowerment coach puts her phone on Do Not Disturb mode so nothing can interfere with the time that’s supposed to be just for herself.

Getting Past Obstacles By Studying Them

Since obstacles are well a part of life, Tera has come to terms that her goal when facing such instances is not to remove the goal itself, but rather find a way around it.

“I study them. I look at how it got there, what it’s trying to prevent me from doing, and how to go around it. For every obstacle, there is a strategy. Nothing is impossible,” she said.

Tera added that her faith tells her that whatever obstacle God allows is protecting her from something, so instead of trying to remove the obstacle, she tries to identify what it’s trying to stop, and come up with a strategy to go around it and stop it from stopping her from progressing.

But in facing obstacles, the women’s empowerment coach knows the importance of taking a deep breath and taking time off to think about the problem.

“Anything can be figured out after a good night’s sleep or a calming of your mind where you give up thinking about the problem. Find something to do that has nothing to do with the obstacle at hand. A mind that has found rest is a mind that has been strengthened to find a solution,” she said.

For more information, check out Tera Carissa’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.