Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Saving Money is Hard – But Possible!

Have you ever wondered why you are always broke? And why your friends and family around you never seem to worry about money. Is that because they earn more than you? Or maybe they are just better at saving it then you are?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
woman-piggybank

When To Start Saving?

It is a question that you may ask yourself, and have never been able to answer. When on earth should you start saving your money?

Now, if you have a high paying job and total financial independence you may never have pondered the dilemma. But of course, for many thousands of us across the globe, saving money is not just a mission, but sometimes a darn right impossible task.

The average American does not even have a sufficient emergency fund to cover the unexpected events life throws our way. So how does one rectify this situation, and when should you start?

The short answer is as soon as humanly possible. It is never too late to start setting aside some money for when situations change and develop. There are in fact a myriad of reasons that having money saved is a good idea – security and comfort notwithstanding.

So now you know it’s time to start, where do you begin? Follow these 3 simple steps to money-saving greatness:

1. Budget and Plan

Deciding to start saving money is a noble task – after all its a hell of a lot easier to spend it. And for the comfort and wellbeing of your family, having a little extra set aside is a fabulous idea.

So start with a budget. Easier said than done, I know. Immediately after University, I had £3000 worth of student debt and mounting interest rates. your budget should first cover the ability to pay off debt.

Debt is more expensive the longer you leave it. So budget you’re spending to ensure this is paid off – in full. I managed it within 6 months by not going out and being frugal with everything. Life gets easier though!

Now you have paid off your debt, your budget can go towards a savings pot. Make sure all your financial obligations are covered for each month, as well as some spending money for some fun (you have to live) and the remaining amount can go into a savings pot (bank account/rob-advisor).

2. Save On What You Spend

One of the best ways to save more money is to save on what you spend. I know this sounds obvious, but if you spend less on the things you already buy, you will have more leftover.

I use cashback, coupons, vouchers, bill audits and other great techniques to save money in my arsenal

Once you have mastered these aspects of spending, the saving becomes a whole lot easier, and more crucially, faster. You will have bank balance that loves you in no time.

3. Mindset

This whole process of saving money and being a better saver only works if you believe in the plan.

You need to get your mindset right, and this will take time and effort. In fact, this is probably the barrier that holds most people back. Once you know the reasons why you want to save money, you will continue to ensure you stick with it.

If you feel like you are faltering, don’t beat yourself up. It’s easy to slip into old habits and have a spending splurge. Who doesn’t like a big night out every now and again?

But as long as your mindset is in the right place overall, you can bring yourself back inline and continue your journey.

Saving money is a game you can play, and win. Just follow these three simple steps to be a superstar saver!

Chris Panteli

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Via Pixabay https://pixabay.com/images/id-3265840/
Community//

Why and how you need to invest to find financial freedom

by Jacob Wolinsky
Work Smarter//

3 Steps to Get Wealthy Even if You Don’t Have Enough Money

by Inna Rosputnia, Lady F
Community//

5 Realistic Ways to Save Money

by Angela Roberts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.