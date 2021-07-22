Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Saving Money as a Single Parent

Raising a child on a single budget isn’t easy. Many single parents are as efficient with their money as possible, but there are many ways single parents can reduce their spending overall. The following guide provides tips for saving money when raising a child as a single parent.

Reduce the Spending Budget

Determine how much money is spent on bills each month. Consolidating costs can reduce overall spending. Insurance companies offer discounts for consolidating insurance coverage with a single company. Reduce costs by considering if certain services are truly needed. Are the internet and cable or satellite needed? Cutting services that aren’t needed can reduce the budget. Determine how much money is left each month after bills are paid. Save some money for emergencies and then establish how much money is left to spend on food, clothing, and entertainment throughout the month.

Use Sales and Coupons

Many people become embarrassed when it comes to using coupons. Clipping coupons is now a thing of the past. Most retailers have savings memberships that allow consumers to save digital coupons to their accounts to use when shopping. Pairing the coupons with great sale prices can dramatically decrease how much is spent each month. Using apps to shop online and pick up items at the store also reduces spending because someone can establish a budget to purchase items within the budget without ever having to be tempted by other items throughout the store.

Buy Second Hand

Purchasing second-hand items allows parents to give their children the items they need or want without having to spend a fortune on them in store. Clothing, electronics, and even toys can be purchased second-hand that are still in great condition. Thrift stores are no longer the only place to buy second-hand. Many online second-hand sites make buying used items quick and easy.

Being a single parent is difficult in many different ways. Establishing a budget and sticking to it reduces the chances of going into debt and making life even more difficult than it has to be. Starting with small changes can make establishing a reasonable budget easier for the long term and make life more manageable overall. 

    Richard Abbe Logo

    Richard Abbe, Co-founder, Principal, and Managing Partner at Iroquois Capital Management, LLC; Investment Advisor to Iroquois Capital LP; and Iroquois Capital (offshore) Ltd

    Having been on New York Wall Street for over two decades, Richard Abbe traces his love for investing back to his teen years. This passion, which was birthed out of conversations with his father, would eventually lead him to receive his undergraduate degree from Hobart University, where he currently serves on the Investment Committee for Hobart & William Smith Colleges Endowment.

    When not working, Richard Abbe spends most of the time with his kids in the big city of New York. Believing in the intrinsic importance of family, Richard cherishes the moments he spends with his two daughters and one son. Just as his father taught him, he enjoys instilling the importance of honesty, integrity, and strength in them. An avid New York Yankees fan, Richard Abbe likes spending some of his free time going to the ballpark and exploring the great city of New York.

    Whether discussing investing, philanthropy, or family, Richard Abbe brings real life insight and experience to the table.

