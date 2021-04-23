Save Nature For Future

It is a well-known fact that we prople don’t value a thing until we lost it. Here from thing I mean the trees and plants and nature. All living beings are wholly reliant on nature. Largest portion of our food comes from plants and trees. Corn, fruits, vegetables, spices, nuts and many other edibles come from trees. They play a very important role in our lives. We totally depend on nature to survive. Saying it wouldn’t be erroneous that we are alive due to trees- a greatest blessing by God.

Save Nature

Without plants there will be no life left on globe

As we see on the earth’s globe, there are two prominent colors blue and green. Blue is due to water and green is due to plants. A major part of our earth’s natural beauty is due to plants and trees. Speed with which we are cutting trees and polluting the environment, there will be no green left. Just imagine! If there will be no plants and trees on earth then how everything will be look like, just bore and blank. And It’s not about how it would look. We totally depends on plants for our basic necessity, we wouldn’t be able survive with plants on Earth. So it’s better start conserving nature from today for our future generation.

Trees controls the global warming

Global warming has become hot topic of the day at present. And we can easily see its’s impact on environment. Glaciers are melting. Earth’s temperature is increasing day by day which is triggering many issues regarding health, nature conservation, ecosystem and many others. One of the major reasons of this issue is the deforestation. Trees act as absorbs for dangerous ultraviolet and greenhouse gases. They contribute a lot in reducing environmental temperature by acting as natural air conditioners and a source of rain. Consequently, they are one of the major controllers of global warming. So, “Save trees now to save future.”

It’s the moment to rethink on this global issue. Only by saving nature and tress we will be able to pass all the benefits, which are available to us, to our next generation. So, never cut the trees and also discourage this act. There is no alternative. On the other hand grow more and more trees and plants.

Conserve nature by applying these simple steps