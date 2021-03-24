Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sarahbeth Hartlage Shares Useful Tips to Ensure Your Mental Health amid COVID-19

Sarahbeth Hartlage

Sarahbeth Hartlage
Stress, anxiety, and feelings of uncertainty are usual reactions when the world is plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus threat did push all our lives into many challenges. There are financial anxieties as well as apprehensions when it comes to social interactions. Therefore, you need to ensure your mental health and wellbeing at these troubled times.

According to an article in Huffington Post, teletherapy helps you to cope with the corona pandemic.

Take care of yourself and practice some self-compassion. Whether it is anxiety or stress, and if not checked, it can take a serious toll on your mental health. Here are some of the useful tips to help you stay mentally sound at this crisis hour:

Sarahbeth Hartlage recommends you enjoying some me-time    

The corona pandemic has made you stay indoors and work from home. Even if you are venturing out, it is when you need to do some grocery shopping. The visits to amusement parks and theaters have become restricted, thus building on your stress and isolation. Then, that does not mean you will not take care of yourself and enjoy some me-time.

Take some time out of your busy schedule to relax, take an afternoon nap, and spend some time in your favorite hobby. For example, if you have a penchant for painting, grab the colors and brushes to paint scenery, a landscape, a portrait, etc. You can even cook a delicious lunch and savor it with your family. Even when you are practicing social distancing, you can always go for a solo walk, enjoy a cycle ride, read a book, etc.

Avoid listening to corona-related news

Sarahbeth Hartlage did observe that listening to corona-related news all the time makes people more anxious and depressed. It is essential to stay updated but that does not mean you always sit before the TV and see how people are infected with the virus or the number of casualties increasing in the country. Listen to news but in moderation.

Today, media has a habit of creating unnecessary sensational news that takes a toll on people, creating confusion and apprehension in the minds of the audiences. Beware of fake news and false narratives that often add to the panic at these troubled times.

Listen to trusted news channels or authentic news stories that give you genuine information and not fake stories to create panic and confusion. If your family members are listening to the news, walk away and stay in your room for some mental peace.

Build a proper routine

Although you work within a pattern, most of the time, getting up early in the morning, eating breakfast, and rushing to your workplace, things have changed with remote working. Now, you have more time. Therefore, you need to stick to a routine and do the tasks according to your schedule. Spend some time watching a movie, TV show at home besides your office assignments. Make this routine and you will feel better if you balance and some entertainment while you are working remotely.

Conclusion

Though you are living in challenging times, you need to take care of your mental health for staying happy. Do not think about negative things, do your work, and find time for some amusement.

