Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sarahbeth Hartlage Offers Guidelines for Students to Cope Stress in the Uncertain Times

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted their life lifecycle whether it is a student, a fresher, postgraduate, or a returning one. A student who has moved to a new city is over and more challenging to combat the pandemic’s challenges, coupled with the adapting rules. Moreover, with online classes in many universities, keeping […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sarahbeth Hartlage
Sarahbeth Hartlage

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted their life lifecycle whether it is a student, a fresher, postgraduate, or a returning one. A student who has moved to a new city is over and more challenging to combat the pandemic’s challenges, coupled with the adapting rules. Moreover, with online classes in many universities, keeping oneself and the community safe is the need of the hour.

The above pointers cover the essential public health advice and data that will remind you to stay safe at all times.

Have you moved to a new city?

Many students moved to a new city last year before the world health organization declared a global pandemic outbreak. The challenging situations have put students under maximum pressure with the absence of their families and loved ones. However, the internet has always been a stranger’s help, and in the same case, one can take this aid to seek help and solicitation. One thing to do in such situations is to check for restrictions in the nearby locations. Identify the high-risk and low-risk areas and accordingly plan all aspects. One should remain careful as breaking specific rules might invite fines.

Furthermore, many universities guide their students on the latest news and happenings in the surroundings. Sarahbeth Hartlage states that staying in touch with your peers and guides cannot feel left out. Moreover, if you want to go back to your city, pay attention to the travel guidelines. International and local restrictions change quickly and without any warning, so stay put into designing your travel plans.

Sarahbeth Hartlage Recommends Virtual Meetings with Family can Reduce Stress and Depression

Students who are not at home can contact their loved ones through their phones to stay connected at all times. The emergence of several applications and platforms has made connecting throughout the world considerably easy, and one can take the leverage of this tool.

Mindful Mental Health

Everyone felt that the past year was too hard to fathom. However, most of us have tried our best to stay healthy in such unprecedented times. The key is to remain alert and up to date about the current happenings. The online school approach for students has disrupted the lives and the routine. More importantly, it is not easy for students to learn about their subject matter in a new online environment. Although some students have excelled, many are battling with online classes, mental health, and their families’ pressure. In light of this, one needs always to put effort and time into meditation. Meditating helps the person to stay mindful of the surroundings. In the lives of the students, staying mindful is essential.

Several online resources, such as blogs, articles, and governmental newsletters, provide us with the correct and accurate information. Follow the authenticated information and do not fall prey to fabricated stories.

Students have a vital role in the prevention of the virus spread. By following the guidelines and preventive measures, the young crowd can protect those at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

    Sarabeth Hartlage

    Sarahbeth Hartlage, Scholar

    SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school’s Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors. read more about  SarahBeth Hartlage .

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    insta_photos / Shutterstock
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    A Statement of Care in Crisis: College Admission Leaders Speak Out

    by Brennan Barnard, M.Ed.
    Jannis Tobias Werner/ Shutterstock
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Why This University President Is a Proponent of “Safe Enough” Spaces

    by Michael S. Roth
    Community//

    “Social status has impacted our perceptions of each other since the beginning of society.” with Alison G. Clark and Fotis Georgiadis

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.