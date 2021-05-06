Sameer Sacranie Discusses The Correlation Between Fitness and Mental Health

Sameer Sacranie is a successful physical fitness trainer and mental health advocate based out of London, UK. With an impressive educational background, Sameer uses his knowledge to help individuals understand the correlation between mental and physical health.

After receiving his MSc in mental skills and mental health in sports and fitness, he spent most of his time working with hospitals and fitness facilities to develop comprehensive programs focused on improving mental and physical well-being through exercise. By utilizing a wide range of research-based techniques, he takes pride in his ability to help others.

Sameer also owns and operates a health and fitness institute. There, he works one-on-one with athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for direction on how to improve their physical and mental performance.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I understand firsthand the wide range of benefits that come from incorporating physical fitness into a daily routine. Drawing from my own experiences, I wanted to give individuals the tools and resources required to reach their maximum physical fitness. Additionally, I wanted to help others improve their mental health through exercise.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

How the mind really controls our body. Half of the battle is really a positive mindset, and I enjoy helping individuals reach their full potential.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I am an early riser, and I find that I am most productive during the early hours of the day. I typically start with a twenty-minute run before breakfast. From there, I head to the gym to see my clients. My evenings are pretty quiet, and I like to get a lot of rest after dinner.

How do you motivate others?

By showing them how easy it is to achieve physical well-being by gaining control over their mind’s well-being.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

Through dedication to our mission, and by our satisfied client’s recommending us time and time again. I am always looking for ways to improve our services and interactions with clients.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

By seeing my clients succeed in their goals. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing someone achieve what they set to do.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

People who put people first, because that is what matters in life.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I listen to my mind. When it says relax, I relax. When it says work, I work. I think maintaining a proper work life balance is essential to avoiding burnout. While I am one-hundred percent committed to my career, I never miss an opportunity to relax with my friends and family.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I listen to my team. The success of the business is dependent on everyone working together. I would not have made it this far without my dedicated team of professionals.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Have a clear mission and strategy. Do not give up at the first sight of failure. Try and try again. You will get there.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I would have to say overcoming my own self doubt. It took years for me to develop a proper relationship with both my mind and body. Now that I am comfortable in my own skin, I can help others strategize effective long-term solutions.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Treat other’s the way you wish to be treated.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Listen to your mind first, then your body, then other’s around you.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Life is short. Only you can control it and how much you enjoy it for the little precious time we are given.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

My dedication to my family and loved ones.

What trends in your industry excite you?

Remote exercise, mind control. Work/life balance in the work from home era we now live in.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

For me: continuing to turn around people’s lives by teaching them how to use their minds to control their bodies.

For my business: having a positive impact on many more lives than we have in the last five years.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

When an Olympian multiple gold medal athlete told me that in twenty years of training they had never learnt to use their mind to control to achieve optimum physical health. It was not until they adhered to my physical conditioning routines did they see noticeable improvements.