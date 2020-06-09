Sai Gadam Discusses Overcoming Obstacles and Balancing Work

From Bradenton, Florida, Sai Gadam is an Associate Surety Underwriter for a commercial insurance company. Sai joined the Surety Department in September of 2019 and is also working towards obtaining Associate in Fidelity Surety Bonding (AFSB) designation. Sai enjoys dealing with the customers and providing the surety protection they need for their construction jobs. Sai is very much a people person as well as enjoys the financial aspects of business, so his current position is a great fit for him.

Initially, Sai had moved from department to department within commercial insurance to learn more the business and his career options, beginning first as an intern and then getting hired on as an auditor.

As an intern, he was handling checks that would come in from customers. He would process the checks by entering them into the system and handled cash transactions that were donations for the company charity from employees.

He then worked as an auditor for about a year. He would check payroll, profit and loss statements, income statements of insurance clients. He would make audit comments and submit it to our company. The results of the audit would generate either a return premium or an additional premium as necessary, and the insured might have to pay more or would get a check back.

Sai Gadam completed his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. After graduating he moved back to Sarasota, Florida and began working for a commercial insurance company.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love that I get to work in the financial arena, but it also means a lot to me to interact with clients. I enjoy proving customer service. I get a little both types of interaction. I’m not stuck in the office all day. I can go out into the field and talk to clients and experience new things as well.

What keeps you motivated?

Being able to provide for my parents and my family keeps me motivated. I am glad to be able to help out and to buy things for my parents that they were never able to have before them, that motivates me to work harder.

How do you motivate others?

I never bring anybody down. I just listen when people share their problems and give them really good feedback when I can. I think the best way to motivate others is to listen to their issues and give them solutions, but it needs to be solutions they can easily work on versus giving them something that will be really hard for them or that cannot happen right away. I think a lot of people do not listen to other people and it leads them in a downward spiral in their relationships.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My biggest role model is a friend of mine named Zack Monawar. He is the CEO and Founder of 6-Pack by Zack. He is my mentor. He is young, but he has seen so much success. In his short time, he has created a very successful business that not only inspires others to change their physique, he also helps people out mentally too. If you have a bad day, he’s always going to be there and support you. He is a mentor to me. I look up to him because of the way he treats his friends, his family, and the people around him. He’s a great guy. The way he runs his business and interacts with his clients makes me want to interact with my clients in the same way. I am his customer and pay for his personal training, but he has always been a loyal friend and a great mentor as well.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

The biggest thing is to never procrastinate. Whenever I get an assignment, I get it done right away. I’m on it immediately. It may take me 30 minutes to do it right away. I set aside those 30 minutes and do it so that after my workday is done, I am free and can spend time with family. If you procrastinate, you are just setting yourself up for a poor work/life balance.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I think I am very tenacious and ambitious. I set high goals for myself, and I try my hardest to reach them. I won’t stop trying until I do. I think that is one of the biggest things with me. If I set a goal, I’m going to try to attain it no matter what. If people do that, they can be a good leader and lead by example. As far as being a leader, you should listen to what the people around you are saying and don’t be close minded. You really should pay attention to people. It will help you to be a leader.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The hardest obstacle I have to overcome is myself. I put too much pressure on myself sometimes. Everybody wants to be great. Everybody wants to be very successful. But sometimes you set too high of a goal for yourself and you’re really trying to achieve them, but if you don’t it can really mess with your head. I think the biggest enemy can be yourself.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Never give up. I think that just goes without saying. Never give up on your goals and your dreams no matter what. I heard that from my dad when I was real young, and I’ve taken that to heart. I’ve never given up on anything.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

I will be taking some exams for work soon in order to be certified. Once I pass those tests, I can officially say that will be one of my biggest accomplishments. Then I will receive an Associate in Fidelity Surety Bonding (AFSB) designation.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I am a very approachable person. I am friendly and honest. I tend to be a positive person and try to be impactful to the youth around me. It’s important to me to be positive.

I play golf. I played golf all through high school. It’s a good way to connect with people too.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

My proudest day so far has been the day I entered the insurance industry. A lot of college graduates don’t get jobs right away. Sometimes they have to take retail jobs and other jobs. I am glad to have joined a great company and to work with a great team here. I feel like I’m in a good spot where I can excel and grow.