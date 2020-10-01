Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

May we all live our lives inspired by her light.

Photo Credit: Gayatri Malhotra

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in the 1930s.  A vastly different time than today.  Considering that, it is remarkable that her mom left savings for Ruth to go to school before she died at a young age of cancer, that Ruth went on to be a lawyer (and was one of nine women in a class of 500 at Harvard Law), and that her husband took care of the cooking and as Ruth said, “was the only young man I dated who cared that I had a brain.”

As a law professor at Rutgers, she co-founded the Women’s Rights Law Reporter which was the first law journal about women’s rights.  She and another female colleague won a complaint they filed about equal pay to ensure they earned the same amount as their male counterparts.  She was also the first woman to be on the Harvard Law Review and the Columbia Law Review.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton, she was the second female and first Jewish justice on the Supreme Court.  A position she held for 27 years.  Before joining the Supreme Court, she argued six cases there about gender discrimination and won all but one.  Along with fighting this cause, she also spoke out for LGBTQ rights, voting rights and to protect those who are undocumented and those with disabilities.

She was incredible in her decisions and in her dissents.  She paved the way for all women to buy a home, have a credit card, sit at the table and be treated equally.

Her passing is a great loss and left huge shoes to fill.  But may we all live our lives inspired by her light.  As Ruth said, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

www.siobhankukolic.com

    Siobhan Kelleher Kukolic, Mother-of-three. Freelance writer. Author. #HuffPost blogger. Believer in dreams. www.siobhankukolic.com

    Siobhan Kukolic is a storyteller at heart. She writes to inspire the belief that we have all we need to be the change we wish to see. She recently published her first book, available on Amazon and Indigo. The Treasure You Seek is about following your heart, believing in yourself beyond reason, embracing failure and knowing that you are enough. It includes inspirational stories about famous failures, cultural icons, world leaders and regular folks like you and me. The goal is to remind us that we have all we need to be the change we wish to see. A perfect read for graduates from elementary school through university, people starting their career, changing jobs or retiring, friends going through a medical crisis, new parents, empty nesters and anyone who wants to be inspired. She started her career as a copywriter working on campaigns for organizations including Esso, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Grand & Toy, Labatt, and SC Johnson. While raising her kids, she volunteered as co-chair of her school council for seven years, helped get eight 20-foot maples donated for an eco-classroom and co-ordinated the building of a school peace garden with 115 donated trees and shrubs for Earth Day. She co-founded a not-for-profit movement called Blueberry Shark, named after a healthy fruit and the only animal that doesn't get cancer, with a mission to create the healthiest kids in the world. By providing a voice for those who didn't have one, she rallied enough media attention to help crowd-fund $105,000 in two weeks to pay for an unfunded drug for a mother of two dying of stage-four brain cancer. She also used media attention to nudge the government to change drug coverage policy right before an election and get a $360,000 a year drug covered for a 12-year-old cystic fibrosis patient. Her letters to the editor are frequently published in the National Post and she has represented her neighbourhood by making deputations at city council and the school board. She spends her time blogging, speaking to students and corporations about grit, and juggling the schedules of her three kids as they follow their dreams in competitive Irish dance and ice hockey. www.siobhankukolic.com

