Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Russ Yeager On his Journey to Becoming The Most Inspirational Body, Business, and Life Transformation Coach In the World.

An Inspirational Article

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

With obesity and depression rates rising steadily year on year, entrepreneurs like Russ Yeager are becoming more important than ever. Russ Yeager is known as a Physique Transformation Expert, and is currently one of the top fitness coaches in the world. After winning an international physique transformation contest himself, Russ was inspired to leave his career as a CPA, and dedicate his life to helping others look and feel amazing, reach goals they never thought possible, and “Exercise Their Right To Be Awesome.”  

The Inspiration

Growing up, Russ was known as one of the ‘chubby kids’. This identity followed him for most of his life, and he often found himself being envious of his friends who had fitter bodies and ‘abs’. 

It was not until he turned 27 years old that Russ finally decided to commit to his fitness journey and dedicate his time to it. 

“ I hired an online coach and entered an international physique transformation contest. Through this experience, I gained the knowledge, discipline and skills that have allowed me to grow my fitness brand for the last 19 years.”

Building a global Business

Russ encountered many obstacles and challenges that have shaped him into the entrepreneur he is today.

“Right after I made the decision to start my business, I went through a divorce and then the sudden death of my dad, who was also my best friend.”

 Russ was also later diagnosed with early bone-on-bone arthritis in both hips. He spent the next 11 years going through natural therapy before he eventually underwent hip replacement surgery. Rather than being deterred from his goal, all these challenges only served to inspire Russ even further.

“The biggest lesson I have learned and can share through these challenges is the importance of having a mindset of never quitting or giving up as there is always a way to overcome any challenge,” Russ shares. “I believe people will greatly benefit from hiring a coach or mentor, not only to tell them what to do, but to hold them accountable to doing it, keeping them motivated and inspired when life “punches them in the face” because it certainly will.”

A Brand Inspiring Thousands

Russ has now been active in the fitness industry for more than 20 years. Through his various programs, he has reached tens of thousands of clients and inspired them to live their best lives.

“I created my Body Transformation University Coaching Program and have now worked with people in 7 countries. It is awesome to see not only the physical changes they make in their bodies, but the incredible life changes they make.”

Russ credits his success entirely to hard work, persistence and living a fit and healthy life so his energy and confidence are always at peak levels.

“I don’t consider myself an exceptionally talented person, although they say that we don’t recognize our own “superpowers” because they are second nature to us,” Russ continues. “I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved, but at this point being able to stay fit and lean is like second nature to me. I still have to do the work, but it is just part of what I do now.

I also have the ability to quickly analyze what is holding someone back from reaching their goals and communicating to them how to overcome and then inspiring them to make the change.”

    Marko Stavrou, Serial Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer and Podcaster

    Marko Stavrou a young serial entrepreneur, digital marketer fuelled with the passion to change the world. He’s the host of a top business podcast which allows him to interview and spend time with some of the greatest entrepreneurs and industry leaders in world. He wants to share the lessons, tribulations, industry disruptors and more with our readers.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mark Dewitt White
    Community//

    How to Turn Your Misfortune into a Masterpiece with Mark Dewitt White

    by Gail Green
    Karan Oberoi
    Community//

    “It takes discipline to be the best” says Karan Oberoi, top fitness model in India

    by Mousumi Chakma
    Community//

    Very Personal Lessons Learned from 2018

    by Bill Jensen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.