Run, Recover, Rejuvenate: New Global Study Reveals Heightened Interest in Fitness Recovery for the Body, Mind & Soul, as Post-Pandemic Self-Care Reigns Supreme

To Coincide with Global Running Day on June 2, Westin to Unveil Partnership with Run Recovery Technology Leader Hyperice to Support a 360-Degree Well-Being Regimen

A new global study that shows the impact of running and recovery during the pandemic as a means for self-care, just in time for Global Running Day. With 45% of respondents saying that focusing on their well-being has given them a new lease on life, Westin is evolving its industry-leading well-being program to bring world-class recovery solutions to travelers’ fingertips as travel starts to resume. Hyperice, Hypervolt recovery stations in the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios will be launching at the The Westin New York at Times Square July 1st

The expert in recovery technology that strives to provide the innovation to help people move better and feel their best. Percussion devices help guests warm up or recover after a workout, long flight or meeting, and to massage away stress and tension.

“The pandemic was a wake-up call around the importance of taking care of the mind, body and soul. In fact, more than half of global adults (52%) said they are putting more emphasis on self-care now compared to before the pandemic, and more than a third of runners (39%) believe run recovery is as important for mental health as it is for physical health,” said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium

What has also emerged from the pandemic is new interest in recovery and self-care. Increasingly, people are discovering and prioritizing recovery and self-care – from stretching, meditating, eating healthy and sleep – as an essential step in their integrative wellness regimen. The study found that:

More than a third (36%) of total respondents said that the pandemic has made them realize the importance of mental health and well-being

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) plan to continue to focus on self-care post-pandemic

22% of runners have seen a positive impact on their running capability since incorporating recovery into their routine, and nearly one fourth of total respondents (24%) said they want to continue to focus on rest and recovery after exercising once the pandemic has passed

Nearly one fifth of runners (18%) said they would make more time for recovery after running if they had the right tools

More than two-thirds (72%) of total respondents believe a good night’s sleep is important for physical and mental well-being

15% of respondents are planning to maintain their fitness/wellness regimen when on the road again.

