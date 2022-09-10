Contributor Log In
Routines: A Habit Of Highly Productive People

We all know that feeling of finally getting into a groove. Whether nailing that morning workout routine or eventually getting stuck into a work project, there’s nothing quite like the sense of accomplishment that comes with completing a task with ease. But what many of us don’t realize is that this feeling doesn’t just come from the act of completing the job itself but from the routine that we’ve built up around it. Highly productive people understand the importance of practices and use them to boost their productivity.

There are numerous benefits to having routines regarding our physical and mental health. Prioritizing our health should be at the top of everyone’s list, and by building healthy habits in our lives, we can make significant progress in achieving this goal. From ensuring we get enough exercise and eat a nutritious diet to taking regular breaks and winding down before bed, there are endless ways in which we can use routines to support our health and well-being.

By establishing routines around what we want to achieve, we make it much more likely to follow through and accomplish our goals. So if you’re looking to boost your productivity levels, start by thinking about the routines you could implement to support your success.

There is no denying that routines can play a significant role in our lives. They can help us to stay on track, stay organized, and even help to boost our moods. I am at my best when I have a set routine. I am more productive, more focused, and generally feel better. Some of my routines include exercising, eating a healthy breakfast, and taking time each evening to relax and unwind. I know these routines work for me and help me be my best self.

If you want to establish or improve your routines, think about what has worked well for you. What made you feel your best? What helped you to be the most successful? Start there and build from there. Before you know it, you will have a set of routines that work for you and help you live your best life.

If you are unsure where to start, there are great books. One of my favorite books is Atomic Habits by James Clear. This book dives into the science of habits and provides practical advice for establishing good habits and breaking bad ones. This book stresses the importance of having routines. Also, having like-minded people in your life can help tremendously to stick to these healthy routines. For example, many online communities and forums can help you find accountability partners, or you might consider hiring a coach.

When it comes to routines, it is essential to be realistic. It is easy to become overwhelmed and give up if we try to accomplish too much at once. So start small and gradually add new routines as you go. And finally, don’t forget to enjoy yourself.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Wellness & Productivity Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD, empowers executives, lawyers, doctors, business owners, and other leaders to eliminate burnout and increase workplace productivity and relationships.  She uses her three-step framework, Embrace, Evaluate & Energize, to empower her clients to have clarity. 

As a public speaker and trainer, she brings energy to the crowd, captures their attention, and gives them clear, actionable steps to apply immediately to their life. Dr. Tomi Mitchell believes in getting to the root causes of life's challenges, instead of taking a temporary BandAid approach to life. She is a writer, with a book coming out in Summer 2023. She is also the host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show.  To learn more about her framework, check out the following link: Learn More.

