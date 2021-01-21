Roman Perez is a community leader in the basketball world

In life we aim for our dreams and goals to come into reality. We strive for greatness and aim to make it to the top. But along our journeys we endure in life lessons of ups and downs. We learn that despite or triumphs we may gain, the price of determination and hard work can be the reason to our accomplishments.

In New York city, we the competition is next level. Everyone striving for success, and working hard to make it happen. Basketball player Roman Perez is leading by example to ways others can reach their missions through his message and story, which has impacted many on and off the courts.

Roman is a 12yr professional basketball player and actor, and His calling is to affect the lives of those who are in need of it. He’s the founder of the Dudo Baez foundation, which provides platforms for others to achieve their desires. Through the game of basketball, the foundation offers camps, clinics and tournaments on the court, and learning mentoring and tutoring programs off the court.

In summer 2020, he blessed the city of New York with basketball nets where he had the chance to place on empty rims over 150 nets in over 65 courts. The excitement and thrill from communities receiving the nets, motivated Roman to continue to blessed these neighborhoods in need. His goal, is to spread this message to all parts of the world, so they can all follow this mission. His nets story was featured in the New York Post and News 12.

It’s more than just playing the game of basketball. It’s a form of connection with those who aspire to live life with happiness, joy and peace. Same belief we can have for ourselves, can serve of as favor for others.