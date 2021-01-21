Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Roman Perez is a community leader in the basketball world

Most of our successes are reached on what we do for others. The impact we leave, can stamp a legacy forever.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In life we aim for our dreams and goals to come into reality. We strive for greatness and aim to make it to the top. But along our journeys we endure in life lessons of ups and downs. We learn that despite or triumphs we may gain, the price of determination and hard work can be the reason to our accomplishments.

In New York city, we the competition is next level. Everyone striving for success, and working hard to make it happen. Basketball player Roman Perez is leading by example to ways others can reach their missions through his message and story, which has impacted many on and off the courts.

Roman is a 12yr professional basketball player and actor, and His calling is to affect the lives of those who are in need of it. He’s the founder of the Dudo Baez foundation, which provides platforms for others to achieve their desires. Through the game of basketball, the foundation offers camps, clinics and tournaments on the court, and learning mentoring and tutoring programs off the court.

In summer 2020, he blessed the city of New York with basketball nets where he had the chance to place on empty rims over 150 nets in over 65 courts. The excitement and thrill from communities receiving the nets, motivated Roman to continue to blessed these neighborhoods in need. His goal, is to spread this message to all parts of the world, so they can all follow this mission. His nets story was featured in the New York Post and News 12.

It’s more than just playing the game of basketball. It’s a form of connection with those who aspire to live life with happiness, joy and peace. Same belief we can have for ourselves, can serve of as favor for others.

    Steven Warner, Sports agent at PR agency express

    Sports writer for professional athletes in different parts of the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Roman Perez- founder of the Dudo Baez foundation
    Community//

    From Brooklyn to the world, Basketball player Roman Perez is making a difference

    by Steven Warner
    Community//

    Tips From The Top: One On One With Dahntay Jones

    by Adam Mendler
    Community//

    Charting a success story by creating a viral basketball-themed clothing brand is Justice Jubilee.

    by Markus Riley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.