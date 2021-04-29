Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Roman Perez continues to follow his dreams

On and off the court, we must all stay motivated to pursue our goals. No matter our obstacles, pushing forward is the way to go.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Despite the ups and downs we face in life, one thing we can try to be consistent in is maintaining the positive attitude of it all. Basketball player and actor Roman Perez is a living testament of following through with every circumstance that life has to offer.

Coming from New York city can be a challenge for many. Dreams and goals are present, but the influence of the culture can dictate the fate of ones destiny. Growing up for Roman it wasn’t easy. Not always standing out amongst his peers because of lack of skills for the game of basketball. This only helped him maintain the focus to work hard on his craft on the scenes and away from them.

His passion to be basketball player were of high expectations for him, but off the court his love also grew in music and acting. The explanation he gives for his success is that it’s not how you start, its how you finish and continue to push forward. Also adds that when doors are constantly being knocked, all it takes for one door to open for the others to follow.

Currently Perez is a basketball player for the world known Court Kingz team, and is still pursuing his acting and music career. Also, the founder of the Dudo Baez foundation which helps many through the sport on and off the court in USA and the Dominican Republic. Maintaining his faith and continuation of countless hours of hard work and love for all that he does.

    Steven Warner, Sports agent at PR agency express

    Sports writer for professional athletes in different parts of the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Roman Perez- founder of the Dudo Baez foundation
    Community//

    From Brooklyn to the world, Basketball player Roman Perez is making a difference

    by Steven Warner
    Community//

    Roman Perez is a community leader in the basketball world

    by Steven Warner
    Community//

    Jarrett Fair is a true testament of self belief to make personal goals a reality

    by Steven Warner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.