Roderick Willis on Avoiding Burnout as a Black Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and ethnicities face a risk of burnout, but Black founders may be particularly susceptible. We know that burnout happens due to chronic stress, and Black entrepreneurs often face unique challenges and stressors that others do not. Here are some tips for avoiding burnout as a Black entrepreneur.

Identify Your Stress Triggers

To avoid burning out, you first need to identify what is causing your stress. For example, if you have pitched multiple VCs and have yet to secure startup funding, this is likely a significant stress area for you. Although you need to be somewhat relentless in obtaining financing, you can also be mindful of spacing out your pitches. Also, find ways to release stress before and after stressful events.

Take Care of Your Health

It’s easy to neglect your health when you’re starting a business. However, you’ll be more productive and less likely to burnout if you’re taking care of yourself. Ensure that you are exercising regularly, eating nutritious foods, and getting plenty of sleep each night. Think of yourself as an essential business asset and take care of yourself accordingly.

Ditch the Guilt

Many entrepreneurs feel the need to work from sun up to sundown. Then, they struggle with feelings of guilt whenever they take time to relax. You should not feel guilty for taking the time to unwind. If you work consistently and never give yourself a chance to rest, you will inevitably burn out, which isn’t good for anyone.

Delegate and Outsource What You Can

Sometimes, as a business owner, there is simply too much to do. If you are continuously stressed about your workload, it’s time to delegate and outsource what you can. If you have a team, trust them to help you. If it’s just you at the moment, find ways to outsource some of your workload cost-effectively. Delegating and outsourcing will free you up to tackle the tasks that you must complete and are most essential to your business.

Being a Black founder has its challenges, but follow these steps, and you can avoid burnout (and even thrive) as an entrepreneur.