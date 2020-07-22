Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Roderick Willis on Avoiding Burnout as a Black Entrepreneur

Roderick Willis shares tips for black entrepreneurs to reduce their stress and avoid burnout.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and ethnicities face a risk of burnout, but Black founders may be particularly susceptible. We know that burnout happens due to chronic stress, and Black entrepreneurs often face unique challenges and stressors that others do not. Here are some tips for avoiding burnout as a Black entrepreneur. 

  • Identify Your Stress Triggers

To avoid burning out, you first need to identify what is causing your stress. For example, if you have pitched multiple VCs and have yet to secure startup funding, this is likely a significant stress area for you. Although you need to be somewhat relentless in obtaining financing, you can also be mindful of spacing out your pitches. Also, find ways to release stress before and after stressful events.

  • Take Care of Your Health

It’s easy to neglect your health when you’re starting a business. However, you’ll be more productive and less likely to burnout if you’re taking care of yourself. Ensure that you are exercising regularly, eating nutritious foods, and getting plenty of sleep each night. Think of yourself as an essential business asset and take care of yourself accordingly.

  • Ditch the Guilt

Many entrepreneurs feel the need to work from sun up to sundown. Then, they struggle with feelings of guilt whenever they take time to relax. You should not feel guilty for taking the time to unwind. If you work consistently and never give yourself a chance to rest, you will inevitably burn out, which isn’t good for anyone.

  • Delegate and Outsource What You Can

Sometimes, as a business owner, there is simply too much to do. If you are continuously stressed about your workload, it’s time to delegate and outsource what you can. If you have a team, trust them to help you. If it’s just you at the moment, find ways to outsource some of your workload cost-effectively. Delegating and outsourcing will free you up to tackle the tasks that you must complete and are most essential to your business. 

Being a Black founder has its challenges, but follow these steps, and you can avoid burnout (and even thrive) as an entrepreneur.

Roderick Willis, Business Entrepreneur at Gazillion Ventures

Roderick Willis is a business entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. He has more than 25 years of experience working as an entrepreneur in many various industries. Throughout his career, Rod has worked in real estate, oil and gas, blockchain technology, telecom, and other industries. He has gained extensive knowledge of what it takes to start, operate, and grow a business. Currently, Roderick Willis is very passionate about sharing his expertise and helping other black entrepreneurs succeed.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What All Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Burnout Especially in Uncertain Times

by James "Rip" Rainey
Community//

How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Burnout During the Shutdown by Erik Berntsen

by Erik Berntsen
Community//

How to Avoid Burnout as an Entrepreneur

by Jeff Klotz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.